Jennifer Aniston’s Science-Backed Haircare Line Is Officially Available at Ulta Beauty

Shop shampoos, oils, and everything in between.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
Published on April 30, 2023 @ 04:00AM

Lolavie Products Jennifer Aniston Ulta
There are few people with haircuts more famous than Jennifer Aniston (save for perhaps Billy Ray Cyrus). The actress started a craze in the mid-90s when she appeared on screen with an ultra-layered, voluminous, face-framing cut, sending droves of people to their stylists asking for “the Rachel.” While that single choppy ‘do ascended her to icon status, it’s Aniston’s hair’s health and shine that’s maintained it — and she relies on one brand for that (yes, it’s one she helped create).

The actress’ haircare line LolaVie brings science-backed vegan ingredients to no-nonsense formulations with a to-the-point lineup that proves more isn’t always better. And starting today, you can shop her tried-and-true routine at Ulta Beauty. The collection includes five products: a shampoo, conditioner, leave-in treatment, detangler, and oil, as well as a travel-kit

LolaVie Restorative Shampoo

Ulta

Shop now: $29; ulta.com

LolaVie Restorative Conditioner

Ulta

Shop now: $29; ulta.com

The base of her routine is the shampoo and conditioner, which are designed to restore damaged hair while protecting it from future breakage. The Restorative Shampoo is formulated with niacinamide, biotin, caffeine, and ceramides, which work together to strengthen and smooth hair, per the brand. The Restorative Conditioner features vegan keratin, designed to boost hydration while reducing frizz, as well as a lipid-rich conditioning complex to seal in moisture and leave hair looking and feeling silky. 

LolaVie shoppers who used the duo noted a significant difference in their hair, with one customer writing, “I went to get my haircut today and my stylist said, ‘I don't know what you're doing differently, but keep doing it. Your hair is so healthy, I've never seen it this good.’” Another person said, “The two together make my hair feel soft and smooth. Some products weigh your hair down, but not these two,” adding that their strands are now “so soft, smooth…and shiny.”

While shoppers are obsessed with the cleansing routine, the brand’s highest-rated product is its Glossing Detangler that’s designed to leave hair smooth and shiny while protecting from heat styling up to 450-degrees. It boasts more than 1,200 five-star ratings, with shoppers dubbing it as the “best detangler.” “This really tames my thick, color-treated hair as no other product has done,” said one person, calling their hair “shiny, soft, and very healthy-looking” after application. And according to another, it’s the only thing that can compete against Florida humidity, saying that it “tames frizz” while adding serious shine.

LolaVie Glossing Detangler

Ulta

Shop now: $26; ulta.com

Everyone wanted “the Rachel,” but now, we can get “the Jennifer.” Shop the actress’ haircare line at Ulta Beauty starting today.

LolaVie Perfecting Leave-In

Ulta

Shop now: $29; ulta.com

LolaVie Lightweight Hair Oil

Ulta

Shop now: $32; ulta.com

LolaVie Restore & Protect Travel Kit

Ulta

Shop now: $40; ulta.com

