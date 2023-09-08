Jennifer Aniston Posted the Cutest Throwback to Celebrate a Major Milestone

Jennifer Aniston has reason to celebrate — and she used the two-year anniversary of her haircare line, LolaVie, to post the cutest throwback photo. In what we can safely assumne is a throwback to her when she was just two years old, Aniston shared a side-by-side shot of her recreating a squatty pose. She used the caption to explain to her followers that today marked her brand's second birthday.

In the first photo, baby Aniston is shown in a super-ruffly outfit and it should come as no surprise that even as a child, Aniston had enviable hair. And with a swipe, fans and followers can see Aniston squatting in a similar pose, only much more grown up.

"Someone turns TWO today and it’s not these two ☺️," she wrote alongside the photos. "Happy second Birthday @Lolavie! Proud of my incredible team. All the friends, fans and ALL the returning customers! 🙏🏼💋Couldn’t have done it without you … and so much more to come! ❤️🥳🛀💁🏼‍♀️"

The LolaVie account jumped in the comments, adding, "The best two years ❤️❤️❤️"

Back in 2021, Aniston explained to InStyle that she started thinking about crafting her own haircare after working with another brand.

"Years ago, I worked with another haircare company and I caught the bug after getting involved in the behind-the-scenes fun stuff like the ingredients and science," she said at the time. In the end, she created LolaVie to be a line without parabens, silicones, sulfates, phthalates, gluten, and other preservatives — all while working with just about every hair type out there.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple

"I want each product to be multipurpose; kind of like a Swiss Army Knife in a hair product," she added. "It's been five years since we started developing the first product. It took this long because of schedules, but also going through different batches of the product with different ingredients to get it just right and then testing it on all hair types."

