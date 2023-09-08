Jennifer Aniston Posted the Cutest Throwback to Celebrate a Major Milestone

Petition to make celebrity baby photos a requirement for everything.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 @ 03:28PM
Jennifer Aniston
Photo:

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Jennifer Aniston has reason to celebrate — and she used the two-year anniversary of her haircare line, LolaVie, to post the cutest throwback photo. In what we can safely assumne is a throwback to her when she was just two years old, Aniston shared a side-by-side shot of her recreating a squatty pose. She used the caption to explain to her followers that today marked her brand's second birthday.

In the first photo, baby Aniston is shown in a super-ruffly outfit and it should come as no surprise that even as a child, Aniston had enviable hair. And with a swipe, fans and followers can see Aniston squatting in a similar pose, only much more grown up.

"Someone turns TWO today and it’s not these two ☺️," she wrote alongside the photos. "Happy second Birthday @Lolavie! Proud of my incredible team. All the friends, fans and ALL the returning customers! 🙏🏼💋Couldn’t have done it without you … and so much more to come! ❤️🥳🛀💁🏼‍♀️"

The LolaVie account jumped in the comments, adding, "The best two years ❤️❤️❤️"

Back in 2021, Aniston explained to InStyle that she started thinking about crafting her own haircare after working with another brand.

"Years ago, I worked with another haircare company and I caught the bug after getting involved in the behind-the-scenes fun stuff like the ingredients and science," she said at the time. In the end, she created LolaVie to be a line without parabens, silicones, sulfates, phthalates, gluten, and other preservatives — all while working with just about every hair type out there.

Jennifer Aniston attends a special screening of Apple's "The Morning Show"

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple

"I want each product to be multipurpose; kind of like a Swiss Army Knife in a hair product," she added. "It's been five years since we started developing the first product. It took this long because of schedules, but also going through different batches of the product with different ingredients to get it just right and then testing it on all hair types."

Related Articles
Cardi B Bongos Music Video
Cardi B Wore Three Over-the-Top Headpieces in the "Bongos" Music Video
Julia Fox NYFW Illusion Dress
Julia Fox Paired the Most Chaotic Micro-Minidress With an Even More Chaotic Hairstyle
Charlize Theron Breitling's Meatpacking boutique
Charlize Theron Paired Her Summer Slip Dress With the Coziest Knit Sweater
Hailey Bieber IG
Noted Blazer Fanatic Hailey Bieber Outdid Herself With the Biggest One Yet
Julia Fox Pandora NYFW Watches
Just Julia Fox Wearing a Plethora of Wristwatches as a Two-Piece Set, NBD
Charlize Theron Breitling's Meatpacking boutique
Charlize Theron Just Wore the Most Divisive Sandals on the Red Carpet
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Just Put a Sexy Twist on the Blazer Dress
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker AMIRI
Kourtney Kardashian Shared That She Underwent "Urgent Fetal Surgery"
Nicole Kidman Expats
Nicole Kidman Chopped Off All of Her Hair for Her Latest Role
Beyonce RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at SoFi Stadium
All the Celebrities Who Came to See Beyoncé in Los Angeles
Tina Knowles and Beyonce
Tina Knowles Celebrated Beyoncé's Birthday With a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Her Three Kids
Miley Cyrus Bangerz
Miley Cyrus Didn't Make a Single Dollar From the Bangerz Tour
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly 2023 Grammys
Megan Fox Debuted a Cherry-Red Bob for Date Night With Machine Gun Kelly
Beyonce Diana Ross Hope Gala
Beyoncé Celebrated Her 42nd Birthday With a Surprise Mid-Concert Serenade From Diana Ross
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Stunned Reaction at the Inter Miami Soccer Game Is a Meme Just Waiting to Happen
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Wore a Silver Thong Underneath Her Sheer Chainmail Gown for Beyoncé's Concert