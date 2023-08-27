Jennifer Aniston and I Agree: These Butt-Flattering Jeans Will Never Go Out of Style

Levi’s denim will always be a worthy investment.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 27, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Aniston Jeans
Photo:

Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

I love thrifting just as much as I love shopping, though the former feels a bit more like a game to me. You have to pick through racks and racks of things before you find the one — kind of like dating, right? It takes time, but if you’re diligent and thorough, you can really strike gold — like I did when I found a pair of vintage Levi’s 501s at a garage sale for 25 cents. I’m not kidding.

Now, I tell you this story not only because I am incredibly proud of my scavenging skills that landed me with what’s perhaps the most affordable pair of jeans I’ve ever — and will ever — own, but also because I, along with every other person I know, dreams of thrifting that perfect pair of Levi’s. Why? Because they’re top-quality jeans that never go out of style, and it seems that Jennifer Aniston wholeheartedly agrees. 

In a new interview with WSJ Magazine, Aniston opened up about a lot — relationships, friendships, and, of course, fashion, which naturally piqued my interest. The actress revealed the one piece of clothing she still has from her Friends days and answered the one question I always love hearing an answer to: the trend that’ll never go out of style. Everyone’s response is usually so different, but Aniston and I are totally aligned that Levi’s will never, ever go out of style.

Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit High-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans

Nordstrom Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Levi’s Wedgie High-Waist Straight Jeans

Nordstrom Levi's Wedgie High Waist Straight Jeans

Nordstrom

Vintage 501s are every thirfter’s dream, which in and of itself showcases the denim brand’s value and the fact the jeans only get better with age and wear, making them a worthy investment. In addition to Aniston, so many celebrities like Dakota Johnson, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and even icons like Marilyn Monroe are all Levi’s fans, as are editors like myself. And though I don’t need to tell you this, a strong A-lister backing certainly adds more appeal to something, for the simple fact that with so many big names on board, you know it must be good. Levi’s, in their many silhouettes and washes, are just that: exceptionally good.

While I, myself, have tried a plethora of designer denim brands I love with all my heart, Levi’s is in its own category because of the price, quality, and longstanding history (you can read all about it here). Most styles aren’t over $100 — save for a few that are a bit more elaborate in their design — and the quality is simply unmatched, as they get better with age and last a long time (hence, the love for vintage pairs that have that perfect worn-in look). Not to mention, I feel like every time I wear my Levi’s, my butt looks its best ever, so, there’s that bonus, too. 

Levi’s have never really gone away, but with this new callout from Aniston, I have a strong feeling that styles are going to fly off the shelves. Shop more styles from Nordstrom and Amazon below — and maybe grab a few pairs while they’re on sale.

Levi's Low-Pro Jeans

Amazon Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans

Amazon

Levi’s Ribcage Ripped High-Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom Levi's Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Levi’s 501 Skinny Jeans

Amazon Levi's Women's 501 Skinny Jeans

Amazon

Levi’s Wedgie High-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans

Nordstrom Levi's Wedgie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Levi’s Ribcage Ripped High-Waist Ankle Straight-Leg Jeans

Nordstrom Levi's Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Levi’s Ribcage High-Waist Ankle Straight-Leg Jeans

Nordstrom Levi's Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Martha Stewart Just Wore the Ageless Fall Staple You Can Get for $TK
Martha Stewart Just Convinced Me to Add This Ageless Staple to My Fall Wardrobe
Madewell Pants
I'm Calling It: Madewell's Just-Launched Trousers Are Destined to Sell Out
Selena Gomez Just Proved Cottagecore Isnât Going Anywhere, and You Can Shop Similar Styles Starting a $TK
Selena Gomez’s Romantic Dress Proved Cottagecore Is Still Major for Fall 2023
Related Articles
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Kids Colored All Over Her Expensive Jeans
Kylie Jenner
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are the 4 Best Celebrity Looks I’ve Seen All Week
Martha Stewart Just Wore the Ageless Fall Staple You Can Get for $TK
Martha Stewart Just Convinced Me to Add This Ageless Staple to My Fall Wardrobe
These Are the New Fashion Arrivals Iâm Adding to My Cart Ahead of Fall
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon — These Are the 6 Best New Fashion Arrivals for Fall
Levi's Denim Jacket
The Cool-Girl Denim Jacket Irina Shayk and I Both Own Is 30% Off at Amazon Now
Cindy Crawford LOTD
Cindy Crawford Wore the Risqué Pants Meghan Markle and Gisele Bündchen Like, Too
Amazon Weekend Deals
30 Best Amazon Fashion and Beauty Weekend Deals, Including 59%-Off Paige Jeans
Kim Kardashian Instagram
Leave It to Kim Kardashian to Find the Vintage Chanel Choker From 'Barbie' in Japan
Spanx Just Launched Its Warehouse Sale, and Best-Selling Style Are Up to 70% Off
Spanx’s First-Ever Warehouse Sale Is Here, and the Prices Are Almost Too Good to Be True
LOTD 8/24: SofÃ­a Vergara Put Her Own Spin on the Fall Pants Salma Hayek Also Owns
Sofía Vergara Put Her Own Spin on the Fall Pants Salma Hayek Also Owns
Jennifer Lawrence Black Dress Crimped Updo "Dark Phoenix" 2019 Premiere
Jennifer Lawrence Broke One of Fashion's Oldest Rules With Her Stealth Wealth OOTD
Jennifer Lopez Blonde Highlights
Jennifer Lopez Just Made Car Selfies Cool Again While Debuting New Blonde Highlights
Heidi Klum Controversial Clogs
Heidi Klum and I Both Wear These Controversial Clogs That Shoppers Call the “Lovechild of Comfort and Fashion”
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Most Practical Version of a LBD
Jennifer Aniston Beauty
Jennifer Aniston Just Revealed How She Ages Backwards and It’s the Most Unexpected Beauty Secret
A woman wears a baggy jeans outfit for 2023.
Why 2023 Is the Year of the Baggy Jean