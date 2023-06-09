You Can Now Get This Jennifer Aniston-Used Haircare Brand on Amazon, and Prices Start at $19

Here are the eight picks I’m adding to my cart.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 @ 02:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

This Jennifer Aniston-Used Hair Care Brand Just Launched at Amazon, and Premium Products Start at $21
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

If I’m showing my hairstylist an inspiration picture, it’s most definitely Jennifer Aniston in her Rachel Green era. It’s no question the actress has effortlessly perfect, healthy-looking locks, so when I heard about the hair oil she uses, I added it to my cart immediately. The Kérastase Discipline Oléo-Relax Advanced Hair Oil is Aniston’s go-to, and it’s just one of a plethora of popular Kérastase picks. The customer-loved haircare brand offers a range of products for every step from washing to drying, and prices start as low as just $19. 

While Kérastase has existed in the beauty space for decades, you can now shop its iconic haircare products in the quickest, most convenient way yet. You guessed it: at Amazon. Just last month, the brand launched an official Amazon storefront including all of its most popular picks. Now, you can get luxury hair treatments delivered directly to your doorstep in just two days, as long as you’re an Amazon Prime member or signed up for a free 30-day trial. Below, browse through the shopper favorites I’ll be adding to my hair regimen, all for less than $60.

Shop Kérastase Haircare Products at Amazon:

Like I said, if Jennifer Aniston is using it, I’m using it. In an interview with Vogue, her hair stylist revealed that he relies on the Kérastase Discipline Oléo-Relax hair oil to smooth out her iconic locks. The luxe treatment is formulated with coconut oil to intensely hydrate the hair and prevent breakage. For the best results, according to the brand, apply two to four pumps of the oil onto damp hair from the mid-section to the ends, resulting in a sleek, smooth mane. And the best part is that the oil even works as a heat protectant when styling, too. 

Not only is Aniston a fan of the hair oil, but shoppers swear by it, too, thanks to its instant, smoothing results. One shopper said the oil leaves their hair “silky and soft with no frizz,” which is always the goal, especially as the summer heat approaches. 

Amazon Kerastase Discipline Oleo-Relax Advanced Hair Oil

Amazon

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

For another solution to unruly frizz, opt for the Discipline Oléo-Relax Shampoo. The product makes your hair smoother, softer, and more manageable, plus, it detangles, too. And, a little goes a long way; only a quarter-sized amount of the product is needed for silky results. One shopper who has “dry, color-treated hair with lots of frizz” said they’ve tried several shampoos and “nothing works” to tame it, but the Oléo-Relax shampoo “is a winner.” A different reviewer added that their “over-processed hair” was a “dull mess,” but after using the shampoo for just three weeks, their hair became “smooth and shiny.”  

Amazon Kerastase Discipline Oleo-Relax Shampoo

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

If you use hot styling tools, even just for special occasions, a heat protectant spray is non-negotiable. My latest pick? The Kerastase Genesis Defense Thermique Blow Dry Primer. The product protects weak and damaged hair from heat while detangling, hydrating, and reducing frizz, too — it can truly do it all. Made with ginger root to strengthen your hair, the formula prevents breakage and seals split ends. The multi-use product should be applied to wet hair for an overall healthier styling session. An Amazon shopper called it “magic,” saying it “smells great, works well, and really makes a difference when [they] blow dry.” 

Amazon Kerastase Genesis Defense Thermique Blow Dry Primer

Amazon

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

With over 3,800 five-star ratings, the Nutritive Eight-Hour Magic Night Hair Serum is clearly a shopper favorite — more than 100 people purchased it on Amazon in the past week alone. As its name suggests, the product works overnight to deeply nourish and moisturize your locks. It can be applied to damp or dry hair before bedtime with no morning rinsing required. One customer called it the “perfect remedy” for dry hair, and another confirmed it’s a “hair miracle,” and their locks are “in the best condition in decades.”  

Amazon Kerastase Nutritive 8HR Magic Night Hair Serum

Amazon

Shop now: $59; amazon.com

Be sure to browse through the entire Kérastase storefront on Amazon to order premium, celebrity-used haircare products with quick and easy shipping. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Close Up of Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan Uses the Skin Tint Serum Shoppers Over 55 Rely on for a “Plumped and Supple” Complexion
Jennifer Lawrence Capris
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Summer Pants Trend We Never Thought We’d See Again
Close Up of Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster’s “Tight and Smooth” Skin Is Thanks to This Facial Tonic, According to Her Makeup Artist
Related Articles
Apparently, You Can Snag a Look-Alike of Priyanka Chopraâs Sexy, Leg-Revealing Skirt for Just $19
Apparently, You Can Snag a Lookalike of Priyanka Chopra’s Sexy, Leg-Revealing Skirt for Just $19
Jennifer Aniston 'Murder Mystery 2' Premiere
Jennifer Aniston Is Taking Some Time Off From Work
Ethereal Nature 99% Natural Hair Oil Blend
Shoppers Called This $6 Hair Oil a “Wonder in a Bottle” After Seeing Inches of New Growth
Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel
Nurses Working Early Shifts Say This $6 Caffeinated Eye Gel Is Their Secret to Looking “Wide Awake”
Crease Proof Concealer
Mature Shoppers Say This Best-Selling $10 Concealer Lasts Up to 30 Hours Without Settling Into Fine Lines
How to Style a Short Bob _ collage of Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Lily Collins on a yellow background
Pro Hairstylists Explain Exactly How to Style a Short Bob
Shoppers Call These Best-Selling Summer Sandals the âPerfect Basic Flip Flopsâ and Theyâre Under $15 at Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Say Everyone Needs a Pair of These Classic Sandals, and They’re Just $14
Rosemary oil sale
Amazon Shoppers Say Their Hair Is “Dramatically Growing” Thanks to This Nearly 50%-Off Rosemary Oil
Dyson Airstrait
I Tested Dyson's Latest, Highly Anticipated Hair Tool Launch — Here's How It Went
Jennifer Garner Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Sale
Jennifer Garner's "Favorite" Moisturizer She Calls an "Instant Fix" for Fine Lines Is Just $15 Right Now
COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser
Amazon's Best-Selling Cleanser From the K-Beauty Brand Emily Ratajkowski Uses Is Over 30% Off
K-Beauty Toner Gives Skin Gorgeous Glow
Shoppers Say This $14 K-Beauty Toner Gives Skin a "Gorgeous Glow"
Hair Oil Uses and Benefits _ Woman with long, shiny hair
Everything You Need to Know About Hair Oil
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
Blake Lively and Beyoncé Have Used This $7 Volumizing Mascara That's Selling Like Hotcakes
Iâm an Amazon Shopping Writer, and These Are the 8 Fashion and Beauty Deals I Canât Pass Up This Week
I’m an Amazon Shopping Writer, and These Are the 8 Fashion and Beauty Deals I Can’t Pass Up This Week
Neutrogena Purescreen+ Tinted Sunscreen for Face with SPF 30
Priyanka Chopra’s On-Screen Glow Is Thanks to This $16 Skin Tint That Shoppers Wear Instead of Foundation