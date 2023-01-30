Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Are Swapping Bodies in a New Movie

Body-swap comedies aren't anything new, but one starring Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts? That's a genre all on its own.



Yesterday, it was announced that the two '90s rom-com stars will trade lives in an untitled project that was recently snatched up by Amazon Studios during a heated auction between five studios and streaming services. According to Deadline, Max Barbakow, who is known for Andy Samberg-Cristin Milioti comedy Palm Springs, will write and direct the film based on his initial pitch, while LuckChap Entertainment — the production label of Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara — will produce it along with Roberts and Aniston.



No other information about the cast, plot, or release date has been shared by the studio yet.

This isn't the first time Julia and Jennifer have worked together. Roberts had a guest-starring role on Friends in the '90s, and more than a decade later, the two had leading roles in the star-studded romantic-comedy Mother's Day in 2016. At the time, Aniston revealed that despite knowing Roberts on a personal level, she was still intimidated by her on set.

When asked why she was nervous about shooting scenes with Roberts, Aniston told Entertainment Tonight, "Because it's Julia Roberts! Oh my gosh!" She added, "It's just a different thing when you get to work with them and then you're doing what you both do, [but] together. I even flubbed in the first take and called her Julia!"