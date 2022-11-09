Jennifer Aniston Revealed She Has “Zero Regrets” About Her “Challenging” IVF Journey

Jennifer Aniston has spent a great deal of her career dodging pregnancy rumors and dealing with intense media scrutiny surrounding the state of her uterus, and now, she’s opening up about the secret “challenging road” she embarked on while undergoing years of IVF treatments in private.

During an interview with Allure for their December cover story, the actress revealed that she actually tried to start a family many times. “My late 30s, 40s, I'd gone through really hard shit, and if it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be,” she revealed, explaining, “I was trying to get pregnant.”

“It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road…All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard,” she said. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Aniston added of the journey, “I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

Jennifer then explained that the “narrative [by the media] that I was just selfish” only added to the personal pain of not being able to conceive. “I just cared about my career,” the actress said of tabloid rumors. “And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

Later in the interview, Aniston shared that she hopes to one day tell her full IVF story in the form of a book and set the record straight once and for all.

“I’m going to stop saying, ‘I can’t write.’” she admitted. “I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I’m so protective of these parts because I feel like there’s so little that I get to keep to myself. The [world] creates narratives that aren’t true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I’m coming out of hibernation. I don’t have anything to hide.”