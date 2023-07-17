Jennifer Aniston Wore an Affordable Version of the Barely There Sandal That's Trending for Summer 2023

There’s no stopping the humble flip-flop.

Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle
Published on July 17, 2023

I’m a shoe fanatic – just ask anyone I know. In fact, over the weekend, my boyfriend pointed out the row of white sneakers I had lined up on my entryway. There were five pairs, but all looked different (I made sure to point out!), and all serve a different purpose — one’s for walking, one’s for dressing up, and so on. Sneaker obsession aside, I consider myself very well versed in shoe trends, but there’s one humble style trending for summer 2023 that I simply did not see coming. 

In fact, the shoes are about to reach entirely new levels of popularity again (keyword being again), because Jennifer Aniston was just seen wearing them. And when Aniston wears something — or uses something — you can best bet that it skyrockets to an unmatched level of fame, so much so that it’s very likely to sell out. So, act fast. 

Jennifer Aniston

Backgrid

The footwear that’s easily one of summer 2023’s most popular, in-demand options is the humble ol’ flip-flop. Yes, you read that right. The thong sandals you probably wore all the time in the early aughts — to places like the mall, maybe with low-rise jeans, or to the beach with your friends — is coming back for your toes, which means it might be time to get that pedicure touch-up? Kidding! 

In all seriousness, the super easy Havaianas slides that Aniston wore post sweat session are the most underrated footwear pick of the season; they’re easy, comfy, especially when you get a pair from a brand as iconic as Havaianas, and versatile, meaning while they can makes a great recovery slide, you can also wear them to run errands, hit the beach, or walk around the city. You name it, flip-flops have you covered.

Nordstrom Havianas Slim Flip Flop

Nordstrom
Nordstrom Havianas Slim Crystal Flip Flop

Nordstrom

Sure, it might not be the most practical shoe if you’re looking for something super sturdy; for occasions that I know I’ll be walking at least 20,000 steps, I’ll always reach for my white sneakers. But when I’m heading out for a quick errand or need an easy-to-put-on shoe to run to the grocery store to pick up the eggs I forgot on my morning run (LOL), flip-flops are the answer

Not only are they simple to wear, but they’re also super breathable and lightweight. That’s because your feet are almost entirely exposed to air, a good thing when it’s hot outside, and the rubber material can get wet without damage being done. This means you don’t have to worry about sweaty feet wreaking havoc on your shoes. 

All in all, flip-flops are a staple sandal for a reason, and though they never really left, they are officially back with a vengeance. Ready to dip your toes into the quintessential summer shoe? Shop some more below.

Nordstrom Havianas Slim Glitter II Flip Flop

Nordstrom
Nordstrom Havianas Slim Sequin Flip-Flop

Nordstrom

