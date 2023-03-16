Jennifer Aniston's Slinky Shimmery Gown Proves She's Still the Queen of the Red Carpet

We all know how Friends ends: Rachel gets off the plane — and ditches Paris and her new fashion role that awaits her there — to be with Ross. But imagine if she had gone — well, Jennifer Aniston just gave fans a glimpse of what Rachel's life could have looked like in the City of Light.

On Thursday, Aniston and the cast of Murder Mystery 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Netflix's Murder Mystery, posed for photos in front of the Eiffel Tower to promote the new flick, which hits the streaming platform later this month. Aniston embodied understated glamour in a shimmery, pale gold, slinky floor-grazing gown with spaghetti straps and subtle midsection ruching.

She added gold hoop earrings, a matching bangle, and rings to complete the ensemble, and her famous hair was parted down the middle while her face-framing layers were blown out to perfection. She kept her glam simple with neutral tones and a peach lip.

Later, Aniston was joined by her co-star Adam Sandler, and the co-stars and pal posed for the flashing cameras. Sandler wore an all-navy blue look with matching sneakers.

Getty Images

Earlier in the day, the two made an appearance on talk show This Morning hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. During the interview, Sandler joked that he had pretended to push Aniston off the Eiffel Tower before she performed a stunt.

"Jennifer was scared to fall off the Eiffel Tower. They called 'action' and she didn't jump and I just snuck up and pushed her. It was fun to see that reaction." Aniston responded, "Just for shits and giggles," before covering her mouth with her hand. "I'm sure you can bleep that," she said, to which Schofield replied through laughter, "No, no it's live, but don't worry we love it."

Murder Mystery 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix on Mar. 31.