Jennifer Aniston's Sweet Shoutout to Her "Girlfriends" Was Chock-Full of A-List Cameos

The most star-studded inner circle we've ever seen.

Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Published on May 3, 2023
Jennifer Aniston "Murder Mystery 2" premiere
While Jennifer Aniston certainly has no shortage of A-list (or on-screen) friends to lean on in life, she just shared the sweetest video tribute specifically shouting out her “girlfriends” — and, in true icon fashion, she did it to the tune of her own viral audio.

Earlier this week, the actress shared a video with her 42.1 million Instagram followers that featured a montage of photos and videos highlighting her (many) female friendships. Accompanied by a popular TikTok sound of Aniston’s Friends character, Rachel Green, saying, “I’ve got my girls,” the video detailed cute cameos and adorable behind-the-scenes moments from the likes of Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Jodie Turner-Smith, Drew Barrymore, and more. 

At one point in the video, Aniston filmed Sandra Bullock as they laughed while making pumpkin bread. In another clip, she and Reese Witherspoon held hands in between takes of their show, The Morning Show. Beyond just videos, the post also featured plenty of photos with her pals, including snaps of her smiling with Julia Garner, giggling with Selena Gomez, and enjoying martinis with Kate Hudson.

“Thank god for girlfriends ❤️🙏🏼,” she captioned the post.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Naturally, plenty of Jennifer’s famous friends flooded the post’s comments to voice their love for the star, with Witherspoon writing, “Amen, sister !! So grateful to have YOU in my life ! ❤️,” and Roberts adding, “love you angel girl.”

Cox, Aniston’s longtime friend and former Friends co-star, also chimed in with a sweet message, commenting, “Thank God for you!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

