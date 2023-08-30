Celebrity Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston Stole Rachel Green's Fall-Ready Loafers on ‘Friends’ And you can, too, with these lookalikes that start at $39. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 30, 2023 @ 09:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images / Nordstrom / InStyle I always wanted Rachel Green's wardrobe. Not only does it possess that ‘90s comeback style, but it encapsulates hot-ticket fashion items, such as sleek blazers, baby tees, and slip dresses. So when I heard that the actress behind the fashionista, Jennifer Aniston, snagged a few pieces from the Friends set, I was all ears. In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Aniston shared that she took two costumes from her time on Friends: a floral dress that belonged to Monica Geller (aka Courteney Cox) and a pair of red loafers. Even though the sitcom aired 29 years ago, the latter is still in rotation — and I found seven styles to steal the star’s look, starting at $39. Franco Sarto Gabriella Loafers, $150; nordstrom.com Coach Jess Chain Loafers, $225; nordstrom.com Madewell Lacey Ballet Loafers, $138; madewell.com Artisure Penny Loafer, $39; amazon.com Aerosoles Driving Style Loafer, $46; amazon.com G.H. Bass Whitney Croc Embossed Penny Loafer, $185; nordstrom.com Naturalizer Gala Bit Loafer, $110; nordstrom.com The preppy shoe’s consistent popularity is surely linked to the style’s easy-to-wear silhouette. Much like these Franco Sarto Gabriella Loafers that feature a squared-off toe, the sensible block heel and structured upper provide a secure and comfortable fit. The outcome? A sleek and versatile shoe that can be seamlessly worn just about everywhere. Sarto by Franco Sarto Gabriella Loafer Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $150 I’m no mind reader, but I can bet my money that another reason Aniston snagged Green’s red loafers was because of their fall-appropriate allure. Every autumn, loafers return like clockwork, with big names, such as Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid leading the charge. The red wine color found on these Coach Jess Chain Loafers also doesn’t hurt, reminding me of candy apples and cinnamon spice. The mocassin-styled build and chunky chain ornament only increase the style’s appeal. Coach Jess Chain Loafer Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $225 Sure, red loafers may scream fall, but don’t be fooled. They can also be repurposed year round, crafting a multi-seasonal shoe that can be worn time and time and again. These Madewell Lacey Ballet Loafers can be worn during the cooler months with tube socks like Hailey Bieber or without during the warmer times of the year. No matter when you choose to rock them, you’ll unlock all of the Rachel Green vibes, including a chic round toe, low heel, and classy, slim fit. Madewell Lacey Ballet Loafers Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $138 But making like Rachel Green (and now Aniston) doesn’t have to be expensive. If you’re looking for some lower-priced lookalike options, then consider Aritsure’s Penny Loafer and Aerosoles’ Driving Style Loafer, starting at $39. To make sure you find your perfect Green version, I’ve included two more editor-approved picks as well. Artisure Penny Loafer Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 Aerosoles Driving Style Loafer Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 G.H. Bass Whitney Croc Embossed Penny Loafer Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $185 Naturalizer Gala Bit Loafer Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $110 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks 70-Year-Olds Say They Look “Decades Younger” Thanks to This 52%-Off Eye Cream This Wrinkle-Reducing Cream Is So Powerful, Shoppers Over 60 Say They Don’t Look Their Age Celebs Can't Stop Wearing This Surprising Color That'll Be Big for Fall 2023