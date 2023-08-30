Jennifer Aniston Stole Rachel Green's Fall-Ready Loafers on ‘Friends’

And you can, too, with these lookalikes that start at $39.

Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on August 30, 2023 @ 09:00PM

Jennifer Aniston Stole Rachel Green's 'Friends' Loafers, and These Options Prove Why
I always wanted Rachel Green's wardrobe. Not only does it possess that ‘90s comeback style, but it encapsulates hot-ticket fashion items, such as sleek blazers, baby tees, and slip dresses. So when I heard that the actress behind the fashionista, Jennifer Aniston, snagged a few pieces from the Friends set, I was all ears.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Aniston shared that she took two costumes from her time on Friends: a floral dress that belonged to Monica Geller (aka Courteney Cox) and a pair of red loafers. Even though the sitcom aired 29 years ago, the latter is still in rotation — and I found seven styles to steal the star’s look, starting at $39. 

The preppy shoe’s consistent popularity is surely linked to the style’s easy-to-wear silhouette. Much like these Franco Sarto Gabriella Loafers that feature a squared-off toe, the sensible block heel and structured upper provide a secure and comfortable fit. The outcome? A sleek and versatile shoe that can be seamlessly worn just about everywhere. 

Sarto by Franco Sarto Gabriella Loafer

Nordstrom Gabriella Loafer (Women) SARTO by Franco Sarto

Nordstrom

I’m no mind reader, but I can bet my money that another reason Aniston snagged Green’s red loafers was because of their fall-appropriate allure. Every autumn, loafers return like clockwork, with big names, such as Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid leading the charge. The red wine color found on these Coach Jess Chain Loafers also doesn’t hurt, reminding me of candy apples and cinnamon spice. The mocassin-styled build and chunky chain ornament only increase the style’s appeal. 

Coach Jess Chain Loafer

Nordstrom Coach Jess Chain Loafer (Women)

Nordstrom

Sure, red loafers may scream fall, but don’t be fooled. They can also be repurposed year round, crafting a multi-seasonal shoe that can be worn time and time and again. These Madewell Lacey Ballet Loafers can be worn during the cooler months with tube socks like Hailey Bieber or without during the warmer times of the year. No matter when you choose to rock them, you’ll unlock all of the Rachel Green vibes, including a chic round toe, low heel, and classy, slim fit. 

Madewell Lacey Ballet Loafers

Madewell The Lacey Ballet Loafer

Madewell

But making like Rachel Green (and now Aniston) doesn’t have to be expensive. If you’re looking for some lower-priced lookalike options, then consider Aritsure’s Penny Loafer and Aerosoles’ Driving Style Loafer, starting at $39. To make sure you find your perfect Green version, I’ve included two more editor-approved picks as well. 

Artisure Penny Loafer

Amazon Artisure Women's Classic Genuine Leather Penny Loafers

Amazon

Aerosoles Driving Style Loafer

Amazon Aerosoles Women's Driving Style Loafer

Amazon

G.H. Bass Whitney Croc Embossed Penny Loafer

Nordstrom GH BASS Whitney Croc Embossed Penny Loafer (Women)

Nordstrom

Naturalizer Gala Bit Loafer

Nordstrom Naturalizer Gala Bit Loafer (Women)

Nordstrom

