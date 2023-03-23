Jennifer Aniston's Colorful Ruched Halter Dress Is Putting Us in the Summer Mindset

Vacation mood board activated.

By
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
Published on March 23, 2023 @ 04:19PM
Jennifer Aniston 'Murder Mystery 2' Event
Jennifer Aniston has been out and about in some very good outfits to promote the second installment of the Murder Mystery franchise (streaming on Netflix Mar. 31), from a one-shoulder LBD to a cream monochromatic fit.

For her latest talk show appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the actress went full-on vacation mode in a floral patterned Isabel Marant halter dress with midsection ruching. She paired the summery pick (which had hues of orange, pink, and red) with magenta sandal heels and gold bangles. Her famed hair (which initially became a phenomenon during her hit '90s sitcom Friends) was styled in bouncy curls and a middle part.

While in the hot seat, Aniston's Murder Mystery 2 co-star Adam Sandler popped up in the audience to crash the interview. The comedian wore a giant mint-green puffer coat, making him impossible to miss, though Aniston pointed him out to the co-hosts. "Did you see Adam Sandler in the audience?" she asked Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. The camera then panned to Sandler who said, "I just wanted to tell you I'm enjoying the show," and Aniston added that he was her "supportive movie husband."

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler 'Murder Mystery 2' Event

Getty Images

"And by the way, I've been in Jennifer's closet before. It's incredible," he continued, before telling a story of how he once hid in there during a party. "It was the middle of a party, Jennifer, and everyone was having fun and Jackie [Sandler, Adam's wife] didn't want to leave so I just went into your closet and laid down." Aniston laughed at her friend's tale before saying, "By the way, I'm sure that happened."

Seacrest later posted a photo of the group to his Instagram to commemorate the day on set. "No mystery why these two are great together," he wrote.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ripa asked Aniston about her former co-star David Schwimmer. During the HBO Friends reunion, the two revealed that there was some off-screen chemistry between them on set, though their first kiss ended up being that iconic Ross and Rachel coffee-house smooch on screen. When Ripa asked her if it was weird, Aniston's response was met with cheers from the audience. "No, it was quite enjoyable, actually," she said with a laugh.

