Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore Just Reunited to Support Fellow Rom-Com Royalty, Adam Sandler

The trio that raised us, together again.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on March 20, 2023 @ 11:19AM
As if we needed even more reasons to stan Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore (aka two of the most iconic early aughts rom-com queens), the pair just proved that some friendships never die by reuniting to celebrate the achievements of their shared frequent on-screen flame, Adam Sandler.

On Sunday, the trio was joined by several other famous faces to support the actor as he was honored with the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. While Sandler took a break from his signature baggy shorts to accept his award in a sharp navy blue suit, Aniston and Barrymore were spotted applauding their friend from the audience in a slouchy black blazer and an off-the-shoulder black Needle & Thread lace gown, respectively.

drew barrymore mark twain event

getty images

Both of the actresses kept their glam simple and glowy for the occasion, and Jennifer styled her caramel locks in soft waves while Drew opted for tighter curls and a side part. They each kept accessories to a minimum, completing their looks with a smattering of simple rings, small drop earrings, and (for Drew) a rose gold watch.

In addition to attending the event in person, Drew also took it upon herself to honor her former co-star with a sweet Instagram shoutout. In the photo dump, the actress featured photos of her and Sandler throughout various stages of their lives while honoring a few of the projects they’ve worked on together (like 50 First Dates, The Wedding Singer, and Blended).

“A #SundayBuffet to honor @adamsandler who has changed me and the world with his comedy, and so much more,” Barrymore captioned the post.

