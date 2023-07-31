Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Had the Sweetest Birthday Messages For Lisa Kudrow

“Boyfriends and girlfriends are gonna come and go, but this is for life.”

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 @ 10:33AM
Lisa Kudrow Said It Was "Jarring" to See Herself Next to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on 'Friends'

Lisa Kudrow is ringing in her birthday, and her real-life pals and Friends co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, are letting her know that they'll always be there for her. On Sunday, the actresses celebrated Kudrow's 60th with the sweetest tribute that reminded us of an important lesson we learned from binge watching the popular '90s sitcom: In the words of Phoebe Buffay, “Boyfriends and girlfriends are gonna come and go, but this is for life.”

Aniston shared a carousel of images in honor of Kudrow's special day with several snaps from their time on Friends, a couple of girls' nights out selfies with Cox, and one hilarious, iconic photo of the duo with a milk mustache from their '90s "Got Milk" campaign.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow Spent a Sunday Afternoon Together

"Please join me in celebrating one of my favorite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!! 🎈🥳," Aniston began her aww-worthy post.

“She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years,” she continued. “I cherish you…I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come! Happy Lisa’s Birthday! ❤️🤸‍♀️🎈🥳❤️”

“My Joooiest Joooo I love you beyond my dear friend forever!” Kudrow responded to the touching message.

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Cox chimed in wishing her “Loot” aka Kudrow, a happy birthday with a series of selfies through the years, including the one that broke the internet from the much-awaited Friends reunion which captured the gang back together again.

“This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you,” she wrote, adding. “You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love x.”

Kudrow showed her appreciation, writing, “Oh Cahoot. I love You so much and guess what? I always feels seen by YOU.”

