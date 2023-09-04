Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the Most Rachel Green Outfit

It’s also a closet staple.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 4, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Aniston
Photo:

Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston just wore the most Rachel Green thing ever — and TBH, it’s the one outfit formula you can always fall back on when you’re in a dressing rut (like me RN as I figure out my Friday evening going-out look).

Jennifer Aniston

Backgrid

Aniston keeps things fairly uncomplicated, and a recent WSJ Magazine interview proves my point. When asked about the one item that never goes out of style, she called out Levi’s jeans (plus, a white tee and black boots). Honestly, though, I was surprised she didn’t say a sleek, black slip dress, as it’s one piece that Aniston — and her iconic Friends role — have repeatedly worn. Her most recent look is proof. 

The actress was photographed out for dinner in Beverly Hills, and though her overall outfit was simple, she looked extremely elevated. That’s all thanks to her little black slip dress, a sultry yet simple wardrobe essential that harkens back to the ’90s, with its itty-bitty straps and flowy design that’s oh-so versatile. Not to mention, it’s both an end-of-summer and fall staple, as it can easily be layered and styled in a myriad of ways. 

Allsaints Hadley Slip Dress

Nordstrom AllSaints Hadley Slipdress

Nordstrom

Open Edit Cowl Neck Satin Slip Dress

Nordstrom Open Edit Cowl Neck Satin Slipdress

Nordstrom

Aniston wore her LBSD (little black slip dress) with stacks of jewels that dressed up the black base layer, plus the most throwback sandal style ever: a pair of braided thong flip-flops that show Aniston really is the most low-key person ever. Flip-flops? For a Beverly Hills dinner? It’s a move and a moment. 

A good slip dress is the building block of everyone’s wardrobe, and that’s because it quite 

literally acts as a base from which the rest of your look can be, well, built. It’s easy! It’s unfussy! It’s enduring! It’s stylish! It’s everything you could want in a style staple and more, as it’s also subtly sexy and can turn into anything you want it to be — a chameleon, if you will. 

A slip dress offers incredible wear mileage. You can dress it up for a night out with strappy heels and stacks of jewels, wear it to the office by styling it with black, knee-high boots and an oversized blazer, or dress it down for a brunch date with friends by slipping into sneakers and a denim jacket. It’s one piece with practically infinite ways to wear it — so it’s fitting it’s been around for decades. 

A black dress slip remains the unsung hero of any wardrobe, which is why you definitely need another one. Shop some of the best on the internet, below.

J.Crew Gwyneth Slip Dress

J.Crew Gwyneth slip dress in luster charmeuse

J.Crew

Sanctuary Maxi Slip Dress

Nordstrom Sanctuary Maxi Slipdress

Nordstrom

Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress

Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress

Quince

The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

Amazon

Bardot Lamont Lace-Trim One-Shoulder Slip Dress

Nordstrom Bardot Lamont Lace Trim One-Shoulder Slipdress

Nordstrom

Everlane the Satin Square-Neck Slip Dress

Everlane The Satin Square-Neck Slip Dress

Everlane

J.Crew Gwyneth V-Neck Slip Dress

J.Crew Gwyneth V-neck slip dress in cupro blend

J.Crew

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

I Bought The Perfect Fall Wedding Guest Dress, and It's Great For Everyday Wear, Too
I Bought the Perfect Fall Wedding Guest Dress, and It's Great for Everyday Wear, Too
Kim Cattrall Joanna Vargas mask sale LDW
Kim Cattrall’s Radiant Skin in “And Just Like That…” Was Thanks to This Plumping Sheet Mask
Hair Serum Jennifer Anistons Stylist Uses to Add Texture and other Customer Favorites are on Sale
The Hair Oil Behind Jennifer Aniston's Textured Locks Is on Rare Sale for 1 More Day
Related Articles
I Bought The Perfect Fall Wedding Guest Dress, and It's Great For Everyday Wear, Too
I Bought the Perfect Fall Wedding Guest Dress, and It's Great for Everyday Wear, Too
My Mom Refuses To Take Off This $24 Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit She Is Making Her Fall Uniform
My Mom Refuses to Take Off This Comfy $30 Jumpsuit She Calls Her “Go-To Outfit for Fall”
The Weekend Edit: Iâm Stealing These 4 Celebrity Fashion Pieces, Including Amal Clooneyâs Versatile Shoes
I’m Stealing These 4 Celebrity Fashion Pieces, Including Helen Mirren’s Practical Flats
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Just Wore the Most Attainable Outfit Ever
Two different types of dresses are seen outside Haute Couture Fashion Week.
15 Essential Types of Dresses That Never Go Out of Style
Madewell Just Launched Double Discounts Ahead of Labor Day
I’m a Former Madewell Employee — These Are the 10 Items I'm Buying From Its Labor Day Sale
I Hate Wearing Socks but I Swear by These Breathable Pairs
I Hate Wearing Socks, but This Under-$2 Per Pair Option Is the Only One I Buy
Spanx Bra
I'm a Spanx-Obsessed Editor, and I'm Crowning Its Now-$22 Strapless Bra the Best
These Are the Comfy Fall Boots I'm Buying Now
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Comfy Fall Boots I'm Buying Now — Starting at $50
Best Deals Transitional Blouses Amazon
We’re Prepping for Fall With These 8 Transitional Blouses That Are on Sale Ahead of Labor Day
Editors' Picks: What to Wear to the Beyonce Concert
We Combed the Internet for Renaissance-Worthy Silver Fashion, So You Don't Have To
Nordstrom Jeans
Nordstrom Slashed Prices Up to 65% on 33,000+ Fall Fashion Items for Labor Day
Woman in dress
I'm Hosting an End-of-Summer Party and Wearing This Flattering, Now-$21 Amazon Dress for the Occasion
Jennifer Aniston Stole Rachel Green's 'Friends' Loafers, and These Options Prove Why
Jennifer Aniston Stole Rachel Green's Fall-Ready Loafers on ‘Friends’
Jennifer Anistonâs Expensive-Looking Ring Can Be Yours for Just $10 Right Now
Jennifer Aniston’s Expensive-Looking Ring Can Be Yours for Just $10 Right Now
My Mom Gets Non-Stop Compliments on This Now-$31 Wrap Dress She Bought for Fall
My Mom Gets Non-Stop Compliments on This Now-$24 Wrap Dress She Bought for Fall