Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the Most Rachel Green Outfit

Jennifer Aniston just wore the most Rachel Green thing ever — and TBH, it’s the one outfit formula you can always fall back on when you’re in a dressing rut (like me RN as I figure out my Friday evening going-out look).

Aniston keeps things fairly uncomplicated, and a recent WSJ Magazine interview proves my point. When asked about the one item that never goes out of style, she called out Levi’s jeans (plus, a white tee and black boots). Honestly, though, I was surprised she didn’t say a sleek, black slip dress, as it’s one piece that Aniston — and her iconic Friends role — have repeatedly worn. Her most recent look is proof.

The actress was photographed out for dinner in Beverly Hills, and though her overall outfit was simple, she looked extremely elevated. That’s all thanks to her little black slip dress, a sultry yet simple wardrobe essential that harkens back to the ’90s, with its itty-bitty straps and flowy design that’s oh-so versatile. Not to mention, it’s both an end-of-summer and fall staple, as it can easily be layered and styled in a myriad of ways.

Aniston wore her LBSD (little black slip dress) with stacks of jewels that dressed up the black base layer, plus the most throwback sandal style ever: a pair of braided thong flip-flops that show Aniston really is the most low-key person ever. Flip-flops? For a Beverly Hills dinner? It’s a move and a moment.

A good slip dress is the building block of everyone’s wardrobe, and that’s because it quite

literally acts as a base from which the rest of your look can be, well, built. It’s easy! It’s unfussy! It’s enduring! It’s stylish! It’s everything you could want in a style staple and more, as it’s also subtly sexy and can turn into anything you want it to be — a chameleon, if you will.

A slip dress offers incredible wear mileage. You can dress it up for a night out with strappy heels and stacks of jewels, wear it to the office by styling it with black, knee-high boots and an oversized blazer, or dress it down for a brunch date with friends by slipping into sneakers and a denim jacket. It’s one piece with practically infinite ways to wear it — so it’s fitting it’s been around for decades.

A black dress slip remains the unsung hero of any wardrobe, which is why you definitely need another one. Shop some of the best on the internet, below.

