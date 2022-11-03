Jennifer Aniston Showed Off Her Natural Waves While Detailing Her Current Hair Routine

The beachier the better.

Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on November 3, 2022
Jennifer Aniston natural hair
Jennifer Aniston may be known for her many iconic hair moments — from the Rachel to signature sleek blowouts — but that doesn’t mean she can’t go au naturale every once in a while. And not only did the actress’s latest Instagram post give followers a look at her true tresses, but it included a quick tutorial on how exactly she masters the art of the beachy wave.

On Wednesday, Aniston shared a short video to her account detailing the hair routine in question live from her all-white bathroom while wearing a navy blue robe. Captioned, “Air dry and a little bit of @lolavie 💁🏼‍♀️,” the clip showed the star squeezing some Lolavie Lightweight Hair Oil into her palms before fluffing up her damp hair to help form the loose waves. 

While the look may be a far cry from the signature layered style Jennifer wore while filming Friends years ago, the show — and more specifically, Aniston’s friendship with co-star Matthew Perry — is making headlines all over again due to the upcoming release of Perry’s tell-all memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

During a recent interview with Diane Sawyer in promotion of the book, Perry opened up about the instrumental role Jennifer played in his recovery from addiction. “She was the one that reached out the most," he said of the actress’s continued support through his darkest moments. "You know, I'm really grateful to her for that.”

Perry also revealed that the rest of his Friends co-stars rallied behind him during the height of his addiction when talking to People. “They were understanding, and they were patient," the actor said. "It's like penguins. In nature, when one is sick or very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up and walk around until that penguin can walk on its own. And that's kind of what the cast did for me.”

