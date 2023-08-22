Jennifer Aniston Paired Her Athleisure With an Unexpected Tiny Half Ponytail

Regardless of whether she's hitting the gym or the red carpet, Jennifer Aniston always looks flawless (Case in point: her shipwreck minidress and advocacy athleisure slay). But with age comes wisdom, and Aniston has started changing the way she approaches wellness, from her sleep hygiene to her fitness routine.

Earlier this year, Aniston partnered with at-home fitness brand Pvolve to rewire her mind when it comes to exercise. For starters, she's going to stop working out so hard and prioritize low-impact yet effective exercises with the help of the resistance-focused company.

In the brand's latest campaign, Aniston can be seen putting its resistance-band equipment to the test. The ad campaign is aptly titled “A Strength that Sets You Free," a nod to the star's new outlook on exercise.

“I’m excited for the launch of our new Pvolve campaign, to spread the word about this incredible method,” Aniston said in a press release. “I hope everyone tries it and experiences firsthand how incredible your mind and body will feel working out in this way. No matter your fitness level, you can start where you are. I think you’re gonna love it!"

In one campaign photo, Aniston utilizes the slant board and precision mat products while stretching a P.band between her hands. Her famed hair is pulled into a wavy half ponytail, and she looks fitness chic in a beige bra top and black high-waisted leggings.

Founder of Pvolve, Rachel Katzman, says that this new campaign promotes the company's core value to "build mind-body connection with functional, mental and emotional benefits no matter your fitness level or age."

“This campaign emulates the strength people get when they engage in the transformational Pvolve Method — a type of strength that is all-encompassing, empowering, enduring and freeing," she said.

Courtesy of Pvolve

Back when the actress first announced her ambassadorship with the brand, she opened up to InStyle about the way in which she reworked her routine after years of putting strain on her body.

"When you're in a mindset of, 'I need to do 45 minutes of cardio or I won't get a good workout,' it's daunting," she shared at the time. "I believed it for so long. I just burnt out and broke my body." Still, she admits that she doesn't feel like herself when she doesn't work out, even while acknowledging that she's pushed herself too far in the past. "My physical therapist gave me a Barbie doll that's covered in Kinesio tape," she says. It's a silly mental image until you realize the purpose of all that tape is "to show every injury I've had in the last 15 years."

Pvolve equipment and its at-home class program is available for purchase at pvolve.com.