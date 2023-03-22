Jennifer Aniston Looked Like a True New Yorker in An All-Black LBD and Trench Coat Ensemble

Although Jennifer Aniston may be a Hollywood girl at heart, let's not forget she has a special tie to New York City and its local coffee shops (ahem, Central Perk). The actress returned to her roots (though, technically Friends was shot on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California) this week in order to promote her upcoming film Murder Mystery 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the Netflix original starring Aniston and Adam Sandler.

On Tuesday night, Aniston made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in an NYC-approved all-black outfit that included a ruched one-shoulder midi dress paired with a long matching outer coat. She styled the look with coordinating strappy heels and hoop earrings. During the interview, Aniston removed her jacket to reveal the dress's sculptural gold shoulder.

Getty Images

When Fallon asked about what advice she and her longtime friend Sandler have given to each other over the years, Aniston joked that the actor has shared his two cents on her dating history. "Well, if I get anything from him, it's 'What are you doing?' Usually based on someone I'm dating," she said before imitating the actor, "'What are you doing? What's wrong with you?'"

"But I very much love to take care of him. He's so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does but he doesn't take care of himself," she continued. "I'm sorry to call you out on national television, Adam, but you have to know this. I have a little arsenal of herbs in my trailer and I make him smoothies when I can and give him all sorts of Chinese herbs when he is exhausted. I'm like the mobile pharmacy. Yeah, I'm the set medic."

Naturally, Aniston is making the press rounds while in the Big Apple, and on Wednesday morning, she and Sandler appeared on Good Morning America to talk about the film (out March 31). For that show, she kept the monochromatic aesthetic going with a cream-colored leather dress paired with a long beige coat and nude pumps.