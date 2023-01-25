Here Is Your First Look At Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in "Murder Mystery 2"

Nick and Audrey Spitz are back for more thrills and quality couple time.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 25, 2023 @ 03:13PM
Jennifer Aniston Adam Sandler Murder Mystery 2
Photo:

Scott Yamano/Netflix

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are back and ready to solve another unexpected murder in the sequel to their Netflix hit Murder Mystery. The first look at Murder Mystery 2 has emerged and the two actors are back in character as married couple Nick and Audrey Spitz.

After solving the murder of the billionaire Malcolm Quince (Terence Stamp) aboard the Orient Express cruise (some anniversary trip!), the two decide to start their own amateur investigative firm (rather unsuccessfully) , but according to Netflix's Tudum, a new case practically falls into their lap.

"Amid their business struggles, they find themselves at the center of an international scandal: Their friend, the Maharaja, is kidnapped at his own wedding," the website stated. "The sequel sees Nick and Audrey attempt to solve yet another mystery, finding and bringing home the Maharaja."

Jennifer Aniston Adam Sandler Murder Mystery 2

Scott Yamano/Netflix

In the first image released by the streaming platform, Aniston and Sandler are seen talking into a cell phone on a bridge adorned with many locks. Aniston wears a sleek black jacket, turtleneck, and trousers, and her famous hair is pulled into a messy updo with face-framing strands. She also carries a large beige trunk. For Sandler's part, he wears a tan trench coat with a gray sweatshirt and a black sling over his arm, indicating an injury he must acquire along their adventure. In the second still released, Aniston and Sandler appear to be looking at something with bewildered faces. Aniston wears a white fuzzy coat and Sandler dons a plaid overcoat.

Adeel Akhtar and John Kani will reprise their roles as Maharaja Vikram Govindan and Colonel Ulenga in the second edition, and other stars joining the roster include Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Dany Boon, and Zurin Villanueva. Murder Mystery 2 hits Netflix on March 31.

Related Articles
NEWS: We Finally Have a Trailer for 'Daisy Jones and the Six'
We Finally Have a Trailer for "Daisy Jones & the Six"
Best-selling Amazon knit lounge set on sale
Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV for the Third Season of "Party Down"
Anna Kendrick Blake Lively "A Simple Favor" Premiere
Blake Lively’s Silliest Movie Is Coming Back With a Sequel
Amy Winehouse performance checkered top
We Just Got a New Look at the Upcoming Amy Winehouse Biopic, "Back to Black"
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar's 'Wolf Pack' Looks Are Absolutely Slaying
How I Met Your Father
Hilary Duff Teased a Major 'How I Met Your Mother' Character Coming to 'How I Met Your Father'
Pamela Anderson 2022 Chicago Photo Call
Pamela Anderson Said the 'Pam & Tommy' Series "Gives Her Nightmares"
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Just Shared Her Son's New Name and the First Photos Of His Face on Instagram
Beyonce, Blue Ivy
Beyoncé Was Joined By Blue Ivy for a Mother-Daughter Duet of "Brown Skin Girl"
Emily Ratajkowski
What Exactly Is Happening in Emily Ratajkowski's Chaotic Instagram Post?
Jennifer Coolidge TikTok
Jennifer Coolidge Joined TikTok with the Help of Jenny From the Block
Lady Gaga 2019 Oscars Win for "Shallow"
See the Full List of 2023 Oscar Nominations
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Naked Dress with a Dopamine-Inducing Pop of Color
'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep Is Going to Be in Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Ayo Edebiri 2023 Critics
Ayo Edebiri's Suit Jacket Featured a Dramatic, Floor-Length Train