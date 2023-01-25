Here Is Your First Look At Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in "Murder Mystery 2"

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are back and ready to solve another unexpected murder in the sequel to their Netflix hit Murder Mystery. The first look at Murder Mystery 2 has emerged and the two actors are back in character as married couple Nick and Audrey Spitz.

After solving the murder of the billionaire Malcolm Quince (Terence Stamp) aboard the Orient Express cruise (some anniversary trip!), the two decide to start their own amateur investigative firm (rather unsuccessfully) , but according to Netflix's Tudum, a new case practically falls into their lap.

"Amid their business struggles, they find themselves at the center of an international scandal: Their friend, the Maharaja, is kidnapped at his own wedding," the website stated. "The sequel sees Nick and Audrey attempt to solve yet another mystery, finding and bringing home the Maharaja."



Scott Yamano/Netflix

In the first image released by the streaming platform, Aniston and Sandler are seen talking into a cell phone on a bridge adorned with many locks. Aniston wears a sleek black jacket, turtleneck, and trousers, and her famous hair is pulled into a messy updo with face-framing strands. She also carries a large beige trunk. For Sandler's part, he wears a tan trench coat with a gray sweatshirt and a black sling over his arm, indicating an injury he must acquire along their adventure. In the second still released, Aniston and Sandler appear to be looking at something with bewildered faces. Aniston wears a white fuzzy coat and Sandler dons a plaid overcoat.



Adeel Akhtar and John Kani will reprise their roles as Maharaja Vikram Govindan and Colonel Ulenga in the second edition, and other stars joining the roster include Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Dany Boon, and Zurin Villanueva. Murder Mystery 2 hits Netflix on March 31.