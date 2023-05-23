Jennie Wore a Debutantecore Chanel Wedding Dress on the Cannes Red Carpet

And followed it up with a business-casual look with a sky-high slit.

Published on May 23, 2023
Jennie Kim Cannes
Photo:

Getty Images

After wearing a Chanel mini to the 2023 Met Gala, Blackpink's Jennie (full name: Jennie Kim) arrived in Cannes wearing another stunning dress from the house of Coco — but it leaned more bridal than black tie. The South Korean superstar wore a Chanel wedding dress from the Spring 2020 couture collection to a special screening of HBO's new series, The Idol, which marks her American acting debut alongside co-stars The Weeknd, Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, and Lily-Rose Depp (who also wore Chanel to support her cast). 

Jennie Kim

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Of course, being an ambassador for a fashion house comes with perks, like access to Chanel's best. Jennie's tea-length dress featured a full skirt and structured corset, allover lace appliqué, and a surprising black tulle detail on the sweetheart neckline, which added a bit of edginess to a very sweet, very debutante-ready color and shape. For the event, she added big hair and plenty of rings, choosing to skip out on a necklace.

Jennie attends "The Idol" Premiere

Photo by Pierre Suu/WireImage

Later the same day for the event's after-party, Kim wore a tweed vest paired with a long black skirt that featured a very high slit. She swapped out ball gowns for business casual without missing a beat (chalk it up to her training as a K-pop superstar). She wore her dark hair parted down the middle, skipping out on the volume of her Chanel beauty look, and finished the ensemble with a pair of strappy sandals from Jimmy Choo. 

