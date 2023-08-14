Blackpink's Jennie Channeled Her Inner Cowgirl for Calvin Klein

She's bringing back the Canadian tuxedo.

By
Madeline Hirsch
Madeline Hirsch
Madeline Hirsch
Updated on August 14, 2023 @ 09:53AM
Jennie for Calvin Klein
Photo:

Jennie's back with a new campaign for Calvin Klein — and InStyle has the exclusive first look. The Blackpink singer is no stranger to modeling the brand's signature sexy basics [ADD: (she's been a face of CK since TKWHEN)], and this time, she's joined by fellow famous faces Alexa Demie, Kid Cudi, and Kendall Jenner. It's a star-studded group, yet the photo series celebrates individualism and personal style.

Jennie for Calvin Klein

"Each talent’s individual world is amplified through unique environments and curated soundtracks for images and videos that are grounded in reality, yet larger than life," says the brand in a press release, citing Jennie's dialed-up confidence, Jenner's inherent feminity, and Demie's bold and seductive style as inspiration.

Jennie for Calvin Klein

Shot and directed by renowned creative duo Inez and Vinoodh, Jennie's vignettes showcase paired-down styling and relaxed silhouettes that speak to the singer's off- rather than on-stage persona. The looks embody many of Calvin Klein's classic design codes: logo-emblazoned underwear separates (in nude and white), bra tops with lace detailing, and of course, plenty of denim.

Jennie for Calvin Klein

The scenes range from a behind-the-scenes look at Jennie's life on the road — including the "Pink Venom" singer lounging in her makeup chair wearing CK underwear and a white button-down — to poses on a paired-down set typical of the brand's relaxed ethos. Standouts include a dark denim-on-denim moment in which the K-Pop star wears a matching cropped oversized jacket and jeans with Western detailing, as well as an Americana-inspired look featuring a white tank, jeans, and a bandana.

Jennie for Calvin Klein

The brand describes the collection as "minimal, modern, and sensual," with an emphasis on remixed Calvin Klein favorites and new denim offerings. "The result is an expression of effortless style connected to the way we live our lives today," the press release concludes.

With its emphasis on the basics and enough nods to the Western trend to keep TikTok happy, the collection strikes the perfect balance of wearable, timeless, and nostalgic. Just add boots (we love the motorcycle and cowboy trends) for some edge or ballerina flats for a touch of feminity, and your fall capsule wardrobe is basically set.

The Fall 2023 campaign and collection launch today, August 14, on calvinklein.com.

