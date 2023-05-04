The New Jennie and Calvin Klein Collaboration Has the Sexiest Wardrobe Essentials

Calvin Klein is known for offering up the building blocks of a wardrobe, with everything from underwear (of course) to outerwear and everything between available from the brand. But just like it's known for creating everyday clothes for everyone, the label is just as renown for enlisting some of the world's biggest names to front its unforgettable, super-sexy campaigns and lend their own design talents to capsule collections. The latest launch from Calvin Klein and BLACKPINK's Jennie (full name: Jennie Kim) offers up sleek and sexy clothes made for casual weekends — if your weekend happens to include headlining Coachella, that is. Not quite the stage costumes that Kim wore just a few weeks ago in Indio, California, the new Jennie for Calvin Klein collection (available online and in stores starting May 10) is a reflection of the superstar's laid-back style and unique creative energy.

Jennie and Calvin Klein have been collaborating for several seasons (and she can count BTS's Jungkook as a co-worker) and the new drop includes underwear sets, denim, tees, fleece, and knits. The colors skew calm and neutral, with pieces coming in lilac, "chalk blue," and an earthy shade called "desert," as well as classic black and white. Joggers, tees, dresses, and crewneck sweatshirts are picks that Jennie can count as go-tos and the standout sculpting denim bralette and skirt set are sure to make an appearance on her Instagram feed any day now. Each piece from the new range comes with a special tag that includes the Calvin Klein logo reimagined in Jennie's handwriting.



“Collaborating with Calvin Klein on this capsule has been an exciting progression in our partnership,” Jennie said in a press release. “This collection reflects my everyday style and is based on many of the Calvin Klein essentials that have become staples in my wardrobe. I wanted to bring a personal touch to these pieces, which you’ll see reflected in the fit, the color palette and the details. My aspiration for this collection is that everyone will feel as happy and confident in these pieces as I do.”



“Having worked with JENNIE on several campaigns, we know firsthand that she is a cultural powerhouse. Her persona, talent and distinctive style have a major global impact,” Jonathan Bottomley, Calvin Klein's global chief marketing officer, added. “Our partnership stems from an authentic place — Jennie is a longtime fan of the brand — and we wanted to deepen that relationship by bringing her personal perspective to our products. The result is a mix of Jennie's coveted style and CalvinKlein’s most iconic essentials, which we know will resonate strongly with consumers around the world.”



Korean photographer Hong Jang Hyun shot the collection's accompanying campaign, which is meant to "visualize her dreamy inner world." In behind-the-scenes images, she can be seen lounging in a pool and posing with a cascade of water.



