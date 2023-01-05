Everyone From Jennifer Garner to Hailey Bieber Wears This Brand, but Only InStyle Readers Can Shop It for Less

Save sitewide with our exclusive code.

Published on January 5, 2023 @ 06:00AM

Known for its luxuriously cozy pieces, Jenni Kayne is a go-to fashion destination for  celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Hailey Bieber, who were seen wearing these shearling moc clogs and fuzzy mules, respectively. But the brand goes beyond comfy footwear with everything from ultra-soft cashmere sweaters to slip skirts you can wear year-round. If you’re looking to revamp your 2023 wardrobe, we went through Jenni Kayne’s latest collection and picked our fave finds so you can easily shop and swap out your old styles for these fresh, new ones.  

Plus, InStyle readers can save 15 percent on their purchase with the exclusive promo code WINTER15. Keep reading to discover what made our list.

Shop Our Jenni Kayne Winter Wardrobe Picks:

Shearling-Lined Moc Clog

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $319 (Originally $375); jennikayne.com

As seen on Jennifer Garner, these shearling-lined moc clogs are comfy to wear around the house or on the go; the secret is in its cork soles that mold to your feet. One reviewer said these clogs “feel so luxurious,” while another shared how they style these clogs with a sweater for an “easy weekend outfit.” A third shopper even bought two pairs, as these shoes come in three colors, and noted that they “offer good support.”  

Flynn Cashmere Sweater

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $208 (Originally $245); jennikayne.com

This cashmere sweater is an elevated take on the classic V-neck style that one shopper described as “roomy” without being too slouchy. Another reviewer plans on purchasing another Jenni Kayne sweater “based on the quality” of this one. Dress it up with a midi-length slip skirt or go casual with jeans — this lightweight sweater can be worn year-round. 

Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $378 (Originally $445); jennikayne.com

With over 1,500 stellar reviews and a 4.8-star rating, this cashmere cocoon cardigan is one of Jenni Kayne’s best-sellers. It offers a relaxed lightweight fit, and comes in 11 colors, which are “such good neutrals to go with everything,” according to one shopper. A second person said it’s their “new winter staple,” and a third shared that they loved this sweater so much, they bought it in another color.   

Sleeveless Sweater Dress

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $276 (Originally $325); jennikayne.com

This shopper-favorite sleeveless sweater dress is “versatile” enough to be worn alone or easily layered with a long sweater coat or turtleneck. It’s a fitted style that’s “not clingy,” as described by one reviewer who plans to wear it with tennis shoes and boots. Many shoppers also love the “rich” color options and appreciate how comfortable this dress is to wear throughout the year thanks to its sleeveless design.   

Boyfriend Long-Sleeve Tee

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $106 (Originally $125); jennikayne.com

For those who want a casual, comfortable tee, consider this boyfriend-fit long-sleeve option for your winter wardrobe. This heavyweight, cotton-blend crewneck can be described as “clean, fresh, and comfy,” as noted by one shopper. It can be worn “practically every day,” said another reviewer who styles this tee with both pajama pants and jeans. We recommend finishing off your look with a pair of these lug-sole boots that are ideal for winter wear.     

Update your 2023 wardrobe with Jenni Kayne and get 15 percent off your purchase with promo code WINTER15 at checkout. 

Sweater Coat Black

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $361 (Originally $425); jennikayne.com

Shearling Mule

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $361 (Originally $425); jennikayne.com

Brooklyn Lug Boot

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $378 (Originally $445); jennikayne.com

Slip Skirt

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $191 (Originally $225); jennikayne.com

Cashmere Turtleneck

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $506 (Originally $595); jennikayne.com

