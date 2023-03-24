This Jennifer Garner-Worn Brand Has Dozens of Comfy Spring Styles on Sale — but Only for 2 More Days

While we’re always on the lookout for a good celeb street style look, we’re also eyeing any sales from the brands they’re wearing. We’ve noticed that Hollywood stars from Jennifer Garner to Hailey Bieber are no strangers to the same luxe fashion designer brand — and even better, its collection is on sale.

Jenni Kayne has tons of spring styles up for grabs — from comfy dresses to essential tops — during its sitewide sale. Now is your chance to get pieces from a celeb-worn brand while they’re 20 percent off; use code RESET20 at checkout to score this discount. But hurry, this sale ends on March 26.

Shop Jenni Kayne Spring Styles on Sale:

Shop now: $236 with code RESET20 (Originally $295); jennikayne.com

This ankle-length dress is the perfect one-piece to rock everywhere — from market runs to weekend lunches. Not to mention, it has pockets and is on sale. This breezy, lined V-neck dress also has adjustable straps so you can achieve your perfect fit. Go from day to night in this effortless dress that will keep you comfy all season long.

Plenty of shoppers already added this dress to their spring wardrobe. A reviewer noted that it’s “very light and flowy.” And one even said that it’s “so soft and elegant,” and a “forever piece” in their closet.

Shop now: $268 with code RESET20 (Originally $335); jennikayne.com

Ease into spring with this collared button-up shirt — and grab it at a discount. It has an oversized fit for you to style as you please — from tucked-in for a clean and crisp finish to worn open over a tank for a laidback look. One shopper said this shirt is “easy to to wear,” and that they're a “big fan” of the raw silk texture while a second called it “perfect” for spring with its relaxed design.

Shop now: $236 with code RESET20 (Originally $295); jennikayne.com

We couldn’t pass up this subtle V-neck slip dress while it’s on sale, too. This flowy, mid-length dress has adjustable straps and comes in four colors from black to light bronze. Add the brand’s best-selling cashmere cardigan for a cool, casual outfit, or dress it up with braided strap sandals and accessories for a special occasion.

It’s no surprise that shoppers love this dress. One person said that it’s “great for spring and summer” with its “drapey fit.” Another described the dress as “timeless” for its simple silhouette. A third mentioned that it’s “perfect for day, evening and everything in between.”

Shop now: $68 with code RESET20 (Originally $85); jennikayne.com

Don’t forget to grab a new ribbed tank (or two) during this sitewide sale. It comes in four easy-to-match colors, so you can layer it under that oversized shirt or style it alone with a new pair of lightweight drawstring trousers for warmer days. Think of this soft cotton tank as your “wear it anywhere” top.

Shoppers are loving this tank, too, with one noting that they have it in every color, and that it’s “not see through.” A second person shared that they wear it “all the time” for its “flattering” fit.

Shop now: $180 with code RESET20 (Originally $225); jennikayne.com

Consider adding a print to your closet like this cheetah slip skirt. This mid-calf length skirt has neutral brown, clay tones that make it easy to wear with a cream-colored T-shirt for a fresh spring outfit. One shopper, who wears it from home or on a night out, said that it’s “so easy to dress up or dress down.” Another called it a “staple” in their collection, and that they wear it “to elevate a basic tee” look.

Head to Jenni Kayne and add styles to your spring wardrobe at a discount when you use code RESET20 at checkout (exclusions apply).

Shop now: $196 with code RESET20 (Originally $245); jennikayne.com

Shop now: $356 with code RESET20 (Originally $445); jennikayne.com

Shop now: $260 with code RESET20 (Originally $325); jennikayne.com

Shop now: $60 with code RESET20 (Originally $75); jennikayne.com

