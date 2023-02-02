Jennifer Garner's Transitional Closet Staple Is Unsurprisingly From Her Go-To Fashion Brand

When Jennifer Garner was recently spotted strolling hand in hand with her boyfriend, Cali Group CEO John Miller, two things immediately came to mind: Where is her stylish-yet-practical jacket from, and what was the temperature in Santa Barbara, CA, when she wore it?

Having a classic, sophisticated staple in your wardrobe like Garner’s plaid shearling jacket that can take you through the seasons — including those tricky transitional times — is essential. Luckily, we tracked down this multi-season must-have and pinned it to celebrity-worn designer brand Jenni Kayne, which has also been spotted on Hailey Bieber and Courtney Cox. The Jenni Kayne Shearling-Lined Farmhouse Jacket is a piece that proves wool and shearling material do not need to be tied to winter-exclusive wear.

The collared jacket, available in navy plaid, is a blend of wool, viscose, and polyester, with a shearling-lined interior and nylon-lined sleeves (think: shiny and easy for your arms to slide in and out). This cozy-lined version of the Farmhouse Jacket is still lightweight enough to work during fall, winter, and even early spring temperatures. It features two flap pockets with a button closure, along with button-up detailing down the middle.

The temperature in Santa Barbara — where Garner was spotted — is in the mid-60s this time of year, but one shopper in the windy city of Chicago “where it’s 20 degrees or less” is also celebrating the practicality and warmth of the jacket. They said that the jacket keeps them “warm just over [their Jenni Kayne] Saturday Sweatshirt,” and that there’s “no need for a coat if you have this one.”

One shopper also said that the jacket is “stylish without being too bulky,” venturing into shacket territory, so the style works for most months of the year. Agreeing with that sentiment, another shopper said that it’s “absolutely the everyday jacket.” One reviewer also appreciates the versatility of the jacket, sharing that they’ve “worn it over [their] yoga clothes…over a blouse to get drinks…and to walk [their] dog in the morning.” They added that the “shape is so chic and [it] elevates any outfit.” Its lightweight quality can be seen in Garner’s ‘fit, as she layered it over a turtleneck sweater and paired it with casual black leggings and her other go-to, Brooks sneakers.

Some shoppers say the Shearling-Lined Farmhouse Jacket runs a bit big, so you can size down if you’re looking for a more fitted style or plan to wear over thinner tops. While you wait it out for shorts weather, grab the Jennifer Garner-worn Jenni Kayne Shearling-Lined Farmhouse Jacket for a timeless transitional piece.

