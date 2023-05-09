I’ve Tried Tons of Eye Creams, but This Buttery Balm Is the Only One That Soothes My Super Dry Skin

The ultra-gentle formula brightens and melts into my skin.

Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation.

Published on May 9, 2023 @ 06:00AM

This Buttery-Smooth Eye Balm Soothes and Brightens My Flaky, Sensitive Under-Eye Area
I’m not proud to say it, but I’ve always been a bit lazy with my skincare regimen. My mom always told me that if I invested in any skincare product, it should be an eye cream because my older self would thank me for it one day. I don’t love admitting it, but she was right.

I’ve tried eye creams before, but none that I felt really worked for my incredibly dry skin. As my skin has changed over the years, the area around my eyes has become increasingly sensitive and flaky. Some lightweight eye creams felt great when I initially applied them, but they practically vanished after a few minutes, and my skin was back to feeling parched. I knew I needed an eye cream that would be as hydrating as possible, and I finally found it after being sent the Hydra Eye Balm from Oak Essentials to try out. Plus, we have an exclusive code — use MOTHERS15 for 15 percent off your purchase through May 14. 

HYDRA EYE BALM

Oak Essentials

Shop now: $55; oakessentials.com

Oak Essentials is the beauty line created by Jenni Kayne — a name you may already be familiar with due to the fashion brand’s classic wardrobe staples that celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Hailey Bieber have worn. 

The eye balm’s texture immediately reminded me of makeup-removing cleansing balms I’ve used. I was apprehensive about applying it since it felt more oily than the typical eye creams I’ve tried. The consistency resembled a wax-like solid in the jar, and once I warmed it up by rubbing it between my fingertips, it melted into my skin like butter. 

The oily texture that caused my initial hesitation soon became the sole reason it’s now a holy grail skincare product for me. I began using it only during my nighttime skincare routine because of how thick it felt, and I eventually decided to test how it worked underneath makeup. My concealer and setting powder layered effortlessly on top, and my concealer didn’t crease or slide off throughout the day. 

The formula delivers in the hydration department with gentle ingredients like shea butter, coconut, and jojoba seed oil that don’t feel heavy or greasy on the skin but leave the eye area plumper and looking brighter. There was also no overbearing fragrance, something I often look for in skincare to avoid any irritation to my sensitive skin.

If you have dry skin like me, place this ultra-gentle and extremely hydrating balm under the eyes, on the brow bone, and a touch on the lids. One shopper who also deals with dry skin mentioned that after two and a half weeks of using the eye balm, the “eczema below [their] eyes has gone away.” The shopper also noted that their “eyes are as smooth as can be.” 

Oak Essentials Hydra Eye Balm Allison Faccenda

InStyle / Allison Faccenda

Because of the number of oil-based ingredients in the eye balm’s formula, the Hydra Eye Balm may be too thick for everyday use for those with naturally oily skin. But if you’re looking for a hydrating eye product to use intermittently, dab it on as an overnight eye treatment or for a healthy glow. One shopper mentioned that “it looks great as a highlighter too.” 

If you’re on the hunt for a new hydrating eye product to add to your skincare routine, check out the Hydra Eye Balm from Oak Essentials and the brand’s other soothing skincare products. And — don’t forget to take advantage of our exclusive code: MOTHERS15 for 15 percent off through May 14. 

