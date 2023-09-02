The Laidback Essentials Brand Jennifer Garner Wears Put All of Its Fall Clothes on Sale for Labor Day

The long weekend that signals summer’s final bow is here, and we’re ready to welcome the snug comforts of fall. And there’s no better way to celebrate the imminent change in seasons than by updating your closet with some of fall’s coziest clothes, and Jennifer Garner-worn brand Jenni Kayne’s sitewide Labor Day Weekend sale is an ideal way to save on luxe, cool-weather looks.

All Jenni Kayne items across the entire site have been marked down 20 percent with code LDWEVENT20 through September 4, including some of the brand’s best-selling clothes like the easily layerable Drift Dress in navy, black, and terracotta, which can be topped with the breathable Cody Cardigan for cooler days. You can also grab comfortable shoes like the Leather Lug Mule and Suede Slide Sneaker for less. With Jenni Kayne’s sales happening just a few times each year, you’ll want to add your favorite picks for fall to your cart before they sell out. To help you sort through the hundreds of items on sale, we curated some top picks that are already flying off the virtual shelves.

Dress Deals

Drift Dress

Jenni Kayne

Sleeveless, flowy maxi dresses don’t have to be confined to summer, and Jenni Kayne’s Drift Dress proves it as an easy transitional piece to wear into cooler days. It features an extra long length to keep you fully covered, and can easily be layered with a cozy cardigan to stay warm. It has an oversized fit, so you may want to size down, and one shopper called it “extremely flattering yet effortless.”

Seersucker Shirt Dress

Jenni Kayne

You can also grab seasonally-appropriate dresses like this seersucker one that’s lined but lightweight and has fall’s ideal design element — three-quarter-length sleeves. One shopper said it “has the perfect balance of coverage, comfort, and style.” Even more transitional dresses are marked down, like the short-sleeve linen Day Dress and the linen August Dress for structured looks that can be worn with sandals or boots.

Sweater Deals

Cropped Cocoon Cardigan

Jenni Kayne

Now’s the best time to shop the cropped version of Jenni Kayne’s best-selling Cocoon Cardigan, which can be paired with jeans, trousers, or layered over a dress. Its lightweight cotton and linen blend won’t make you feel overheated during the early days of fall, and one reviewer who is “small and short” said it’s “so versatile” and noted that the “length is great.” Or, add the ultra-soft Cody Cardigan to your cart which has a more oversized fit.

Mercer Crewneck

Jenni Kayne

This summer-to-fall staple piece has the look of a sweater with the feel of a T-shirt and is easy to toss on with a relaxed pair of pants. It’s made of 100 percent merino wool, and shoppers say it adds “the right amount of warmth,” while another shared that it’s “so light and comfortable” and “can be worn year round.”

Shoe Deals

Leather Lug Mule

Jenni Kayne

It’s almost time to stash your sandals, and Jenni Kayne has chunky in-between styles for early fall before it’s officially boot season. The Leather Lug Mule is soft and comfortable to slip on and off, and it can be worn with jeans or a maxi skirt. One customer noted that they’re “comfortable from day one” and provide “great foot support.” Another person agreed that they’re “very comfortable,” adding that “the soles have the perfect amount of cushion and support.” For a more lightweight mule, grab the Raffia style in black or natural.

Suede Slider Sneaker

Jenni Kayne

A comfy sneaker with sophisticated detail, this suede slider sneaker has a low-back design and suede upper that shoppers say “is so soft, [it] feels like you are not wearing anything.” The rubber sole provides enough support that you can wear them all day without any aching or pains.

Pants Deals

Relaxed Trouser

Jenni Kayne

Wide-leg pants in a flowy design combine fashion with comfort, and this Jenni Kayne style made of 100 percent raw silk is lightweight and cool. The waist is fitted, and it flows into an airy design that “looks so good with crop tops” — a celeb go-to shirt. If you want more structured pants, the Ranger Trouser is a light and stretchy style with a straight leg fit.

Saturday Sweatpant

Jenni Kayne

And because no fall wardrobe would be complete without snuggly sweatpants, the Saturday Sweatpant, available in seven neutral colors, are the epitome of cozy. They’re made of a cotton and viscose blend, have an adjustable drop cord waist, and one reviewer called the sweatpants their “favorite weekend wear,” adding that they’re “so soft and comfortable” that they’d “live in them 24/7.” But we say comfort-chic should be worn any day of the week.

Jenni Kayne’s Labor Day Weekend sale is happening for just four more days, so don’t wait to grab your favorite neutral fall picks before they go back to their regular price, and be sure to enter code LDWEVENT20 to save 20 percent.