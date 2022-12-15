This Hailey Bieber-Approved Designer Has Tons of Last-Minute Gifts That'll Arrive by Christmas

Grab these cozy and luxurious styles while you still can.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
Published on December 15, 2022 @ 04:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

With the holidays quickly approaching, you’re likely aiming to get those last few names checked off your gift list. And we know that those can be the most challenging ones to complete when shopping for the perfect present plus, making sure that you actually get your order on time. But that’s precisely why we’re here to relieve some of the last minute gift shopping stress with style inspo from celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Aniston, and Jennifer Garner, and so many more.

We turned to popular fashion brand Jenni Kayne for these sophisticated and cozy styles. From its best-selling cardigan to shearling mules, we gathered our holiday gift picks from this designer’s collection. And even better, use our exclusive promo code WINTER15 to save 15 percent on your purchase. Be sure to place your order by December 17 to get these items in time for Christmas.

Shop Our Jenni Kayne Fashion Holiday Picks:

Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $378 (Originally $445); jennikayne.com

With over 77,000 sold it’s evident that this cashmere cocoon cardigan is a shopper-favorite. This luxe slouchy cardigan comes in 11 colors including dusty blue and oatmeal that can be paired with a variety of looks. Dubbed a “Gifting Favorite” online, this soft knit is getting a lot of love in reviews (over 1,500, in case you’re wondering). One person who gave this sweater five stars said it’s “incredibly cozy” and that it’s an “effortless” wear. Another called it “versatile,” and shared that they styled this cardigan with sweats and then over a dress.   

Shearling Mule

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $361 (Originally $425); jennikayne.com

Taking notes from Hailey Bieber, who wore these shearling mules with jeans and a cardigan, that these have a padded leather insole, it’s clear that these shoes are a go-to cozy item. It’s gotten much attention from shoppers, with one calling it the “perfect mix of relaxed luxury” that can be worn casually with jeans like Bieber or dressed up by pairing with trousers. Another shopper said she loved these luxurious mules so much that she bought a pair for her friend as a “little pampering” gift to wear around the house. 

Cashmere Fisherman Hoodie

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $378 (Originally $445); jennikayne.com

Another Jenni Kayne bestseller is the cashmere fisherman hoodie. This top has an oversized fit that can be easily layered throughout the year. A shopper described this sweater as being “wrapping you up in luxury” with its “ultrasoft” cashmere. Another reviewer shared that it’s their “favorite casual sweater” and that they adored it so much they bought it as a gift for a family member.

Shearling-Lined Moc Clog

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $319 (Originally $375); jennikayne.com

Another celeb-worn style from Jenni Kayne is this shearling-lined moc clog. Seen on Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Aniston, this shoe can be worn while running a quick errand to lounging at home. Available in three colors, these “do-it-all” clogs have cork soles that mold to your feet for a comfortable fit. One shopper ordered a second pair after wearing their first so frequently, and said these shoes are “snug” and “warm.” Another reviewer shared that they bought these as a holiday gift for themselves but already have had “a couple of pre-Christmas wears” because these clogs are just that amazing (don’t forget to treat yourself this season too). 

Shop Jenni Kayne and save with code WINTER15 at checkout. Be sure to place your order by December 17 for three-day shipping, and get your picks by Christmas.

Everyday Sweater

Jenni Kayne


Shop now: $132 (Originally $155); jennikayne.com

Cashmere Beanie

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $64 (Originally $75); jennikayne.com

Shearling-Lined Farmhouse Jacket

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $378 (Originally $445); jennikayne.com

Saturday Sweatshirt

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $123 (Originally $145); jennikayne.com

Saturday Sweatpant

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $123 (Originally $145); jennikayne.com

Ribbed Scarf

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $191 (Originally $225); jennikayne.com

Puffer Jacket

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $361 (Originally $425); jennikayne.com

