I’m 5-Feet Tall, and I Finally Found a Cute and Comfy Maxi Dress That Doesn’t Overwhelm My Frame

As someone who stands at 5 feet half an inch tall (on a good day), I know the pains of shopping for full-length clothes. “Cropped” pants hit at my ankles, and aspirational maxi dresses often look like they have a train rather than being something wearable without 4-inch heels. I’m rarely a heels person for everyday looks, so I’ve been on the hunt for a comfortable, casual maxi dress I can wear with my go-to flats.

When I received the Jenni Kayne Cove Dress recently, I was excited to test out its wearability during the warm summer months. At first glance, the dress, from a Jennifer Garner-worn, California-born brand, epitomized summer for me. Barefoot, I slipped it on and was elated to find it didn’t drag on the floor and instead hit right above my foot for the ideal maxi silhouette. And now through July 31, you can save 15 percent on the Cove dress and more Jenni Kayne summer styles with code JKSUMMER15.

The dress is roomy enough that it’s not constricting, but it doesn’t overwhelm my shorter stature thanks to its semi-structured design. I used the adjustable thin straps to pull it up a bit to fit my frame, which ultimately led to an ideal length. Of course, if you’re on the taller side, the dress will hit right above your ankle for an equally flattering look. The 100 percent cotton material is lightweight and breathable but has enough weight and fabric to it, so on cool summer nights and days leading into fall, I can easily layer it with a light jacket or style it with an airy, soft cardigan, like the Cropped Cocoon Cardigan, made with a cotton-linen blend.

The cotton Cove dress is designed with a 100 percent polyester lining, so you can wear it in any color — including the white version that I have — without worry of it being see-through. After putting it on, I quickly discovered a discreet feature I didn’t initially notice: pockets. I’ve pretty much only been interested in dresses with pockets since my college years, kicked off by my love of having a lip balm easily accessible at all times, so I was thrilled that the Cove dress features deep side pockets that melt into its side seams so effortlessly, you can’t even tell they’re there.

Shoppers also have fallen in love with the Cove dress, with one calling it “simply effortless elegance.” They added that it’s “incredibly flattering,” noting that it’s a “timeless piece that can be dressed up or down.” Another reviewer praised its simplicity, sharing that it’s “so comfortable” and “easy to wear but looks put together.” Shoppers liked it so much that they’re even buying it in multiple colors. Pro tip: If you want a more fitted look, size down, as the dress is roomy.

The Jenni Kayne Cove Dress is my new go-to summer-into-fall dress. You can snag this ultra-wearable maxi dress in white and other colors, along with even more Jenni Kayne summer styles, on sale with code JKSUMMER15 through July 31.

