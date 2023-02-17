The Luxe Brand Jennifer Garner Wears on Repeat Put All of Its Cozy Cardigans on Sale — but Not for Long

When celebrities wear a brand on repeat, our InStyle team is sure to keep an eye on any splurge-worthy sales that we can share. So after seeing everyone from Jennifer Garner to Hailey Bieber stepping out in styles from the Jenni Kayne, we quickly put the luxury designer on our radar.

Just in time for Presidents Day Weekend, the celeb-worn brand is having a rare sale on its popular collection of Cocoon Cardigans. From textured boucle to soft Italian yarns, you’ll get 20 percent off these styles and more when you use code 20COCOON at checkout. But hurry, this sale ends on February 20.

Shop Jenni Kayne Cocoon Cardigans on Sale:

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $356 with code 20COCOON (Originally $445); jennikayne.com

Combining luxury and comfort, this 100 percent everyday cashmere cardigan received over 1,600 near-perfect reviews by shoppers. One shopper who wears this best-selling style from work to weekends said it’s “extremely cozy.” Another mentioned that the oversized cardigan is “so lightweight” and helps them to achieve an “effortless” look.

For those who prefer a shorter length, we found this cropped cashmere cardigan and cropped cotton cardigan that are also both on sale.

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $276 with code 20COCOON (Originally $345); jennikayne.com

Think of this alpaca cardigan as a wearable thick, yet lightweight, blanket. Finished with faux-horn buttons, this sweater will keep you comfy and warm, especially while you make it through the rest of the cold winter months. One shopper, who prefers the roomier fit and open weave, described it as “light and fluffy.” A second reviewer highlighted that the cardigan is “incredibly soft,” and said they already plan on purchasing another.

If you want a slightly fitted look, consider this cotton cardigan that one shopper said “pulls together any outfit” and is “worth every penny.”

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $340 with code 20COCOON (Originally $425); jennikayne.com

Jenni Kayne took the classic cable-knit look and elevated it with this luxurious cardigan. Shoppers have paired the sweater with everything from jeans to dresses. One person said it’s a “quality staple piece” for the chilly weather. Another shopper echoed that sentiment, saying it’s the “softest sweater [they’ve] ever owned.”

Jenni Kayne

Shop now: $300 with code 20COCOON (Originally $375); jennikayne.com

This boucle cardigan (think: curled fabric made of alpaca, wool, and nylon) mixes coziness and texture with a boxy, draped fit and front pockets. The oversized sweater runs a bit big, so size down if you want a more fitted look. One shopper said that this textured sweater makes them “feel stylish and comfy at the same time.” A second person said it’s “a great layering piece,” or, you can wear over a simple tank on warmer days.

Don’t miss out on this three-day sale and head to Jenni Kayne to grab these luxe, comfy styles from the brand’s Cocoon Collection. Remember to use code 20COCOON at checkout for 20 percent off your purchase before the sale ends on February 20.

