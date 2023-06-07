Jenna Ortega Says Season 2 of 'Wednesday' Will Teeter On the Edge of Horror

Jenna Ortega is spilling some secrets about the sophomore season of her hit Netflix show Wednesday. During a Variety "Actors on Actors" conversation with Elle Fanning, the actress warned fans that season 2 will "lean into the "horror more."

"It’s still coming together, but we’ve decided we want to lean into the horror more. Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously," she said before adding that, despite last season's love triangle between Wednesday, Tyler, and Xavier, there won't be a romantic interest for Wednesday in season 2.

"We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great. We’re going to get bolder, more dark," she said.

Netflix

Season 2 will also see Ortega step into a producing role on set, something she called "a natural progression." "With a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved, I didn’t want to get her wrong. So, I tried to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton]. We’d decide what works and what doesn’t. In preparation for a second season, we wanted to make sure that we could start the conversations earlier," she explained. "I’m just so curious: I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on."

Elsewhere in the interview, she told her peer that the character really broke her "out of [her] shell." In a recent interview with InStyle, she even said her style sense has evolved since taking on the iconic role.

“I do think that Wednesday changed my taste a lot. I have a hard time getting her off of me, at least clothing-wise,” she said. “It's also something that I've always wanted to do. I just never felt like I could. I feel like there were always a lot of voices and opinions that I used to place too much value in.”