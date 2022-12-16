Jenna Ortega’s Makeup Artist Used a Laura Dern-Approved Mascara to Create Wednesday’s Sky-High Lashes

You don’t have to have seen Netflix’s newest show Wednesday to know about the now-iconic dance number and goth-glam makeup look that took TikTok by storm. It’s been a show full of viral moments that skyrocketed Jenna Ortega to immediate ‘It’ girl status. And despite being one of those few who still needs to watch (I know what I’ll be doing over the holidays), the character’s signature smoky eye has remained top of mind.

Lucky for me, the star’s on-set makeup artist, Nirvana Jalalvand, blessed us by sharing the exact products used to create Wednesday’s look, including a mascara loved by everyone from Laura Dern to InStyle’s own beauty editors.

According to Jalalvand, Ortega’s lashes got a healthy coat of Ilia’s Limitless Lash Mascara in the shade ‘soft black,’ which provided so much length that it got viewers at home (and our InStyle Slack channel) buzzing. When we learned this was the Wednesday Addams mascara, I can’t say we were shocked; Ilia has been used by celebrities like Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow, with Dern even calling this exact clean beauty mascara a “great alternative” to popular chemical-filled versions.

Ilia’s Limitless Lash Mascara was formulated with organic bee and carnauba waxes, as well as shea butter and keratin, so not only does it give you that falsies look, but it also nourishes each lash. InStyle’s own Eva Thomas says that when she wears this mascara, people ask if she’s gotten lash extensions. As she previously explained, one coat is perfect for everyday length while “two to three gives a more dramatic effect.” She also added how impressed she was with the wand, which has both short- and long-bristled sides, noting that when she wants to “lift, lengthen, and separate” she uses the long bristles, but that the shorter side is great for curl and volume.

And while approval from Jenna Ortega, Laura Dern, and beauty editors might be all you needed to hear, this mascara is also customer-loved, with thousands of five-star ratings. While length was one of the most-talked about factors when it came to loving this mascara, many noted that the formulation is ideal for sensitive eyes. One shopper, whose eyes often get irritated by other mascaras, declared this is their “new favorite” adding that it, “makes your eyes stand out but doesn’t clump, cake, or get all over your face.”

Make sure to cop the same mascara that created Wednesday Addams’ signature smoky eye before TikTok makes it sell out.