Jenna Ortega Made Her 'SNL' Debut in a Sheer Top and the Shortest Shorts

Last night, Jenna Ortega made her grand debut on Saturday Night Live — and not only did she nail her opening monologue, but she also killed it in the style department (pun fully intended).



Stepping out on stage, the actress stuck to her signature goth-glam aesthetic in an all-black outfit that consisted of shorts so short, they were basically non-existent and a sheer lingerie-inspired top with long sleeves, a mock neckline, and completely covered in tiny polka dots. She topped off her moody look with a coordinating black cape that was accented by a red flower for a singular pop of color, sheer black tights, and tall platform heels.

Ortega's nails were also painted black, and she pulled her raven tresses back into a relaxed updo with face-framing curtain bangs, while heavy winged eyeliner was offset by rosy cheeks and a soft pink lip.



During her monologue, Ortega poked fun at her various horror roles (Wednesday, X, Scream VI), saying, "A lot of people assume I’m dark and twisted in real life because of those roles that I play but I’m not like that at all. I think there’s just something about my face where people see it and say ‘Hey, let’s throw blood on that.'”



She kept the joke going, adding: "I love horror movies but honestly, I don’t get scared very easily. Part of the reason I wanted to come host SNL is that I wanted to face my biggest fear – happy, extroverted people who are always trying to perform.”