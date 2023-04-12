Why Jenna Ortega Thinks Wednesday Addams Would Smell Like Dior

When someone asks about the scent you're wearing, you can't help but smile. And Jenna Ortega agrees: It might even be the best compliment you can get. "[A good scent is] so satisfying; when you catch a whiff of it every once in a while, it's so nice and so refreshing," the Wednesday actress and star of Dior's latest fragrance campaign tells InStyle over Zoom. "And the compliment 'You smell good' is the greatest.'"

Scent is powerful. It can evoke strong emotions and tap into important memories. That's why Ortega picky about fragrance. Case in point: you'll never catch her at a candle store. "I can never walk into [that]," she explains. "It would throw me off." She prefers essential oils, which she's used for years, and credits her favorite smells with reducing anxiety and stress.

Most of all, she wants to feel like she's in a calm, clean space that smells like home. "My lifestyle is very chaotic. I'm kind of all over the place all the time. I don't really have a home base; I'm just kind of around. So I think to have something that [smells] calming or relieving just helps me feel a bit more grounded or at peace with everything that's going on," she says. "I think that's why I like something that's [clean] and sweet."

Mikael Jansson for Parfums Christian Dior

Ortega is one of seven actors and artists (the list includes Maya Hawke, Thuso Mbedu, and Liu Yu Xin) that Dior has tapped to star in its latest fragrance campaign, Dare in Gris Dior. In celebration of the brand's beloved Gris Dior scent, the message is simple: Embrace your most authentic self and push your creativity to be daring. Ortega says teaming up with the legendary perfume was a natural fit from the start, as she's always felt empowered to speak her voice and be herself.

Alongside the campaign, the fashion house has also opened up a pop-up concept boutique in Los Angeles, California, to celebrate the iconic perfume. From April 11 to 16, visitors will be treated to a unique art gallery and scent experience (and naturally, a bit of shopping, too) to immerse themselves in the world of Gris Dior.

"I was kind of surprised when it came around because I thought, 'Oh, me? I don't know. Are you sure about that?' I didn't know if it was a mistake or something. It was such an honor and an incredible opportunity that I genuinely was blown away," says Ortega. "I'm so picky about my fragrance. Actually liking and being supportive of the product that you're endorsing is so nice. I just feel really lucky, more than anything."

Mikael Jansson for Parfums Christian Dior

It's no surprise that someone choosy like Ortega would be a fan of Gris Dior, the standout fragrance from the La Collection Privee Christian Dior set. It strikes that perfect balance of floral and wood with notes of jasmine and bergamot. The resulting scent is warm and earthy, with an added sweetness and a bit of spice. Never overpowering, the fragrance is remarkably light and clean, despite its complexity, and that's exactly why she loves it.



"I love something that's a bit androgynous and can kind of go both ways, just as long as it smells clean and almost refreshing," she says. "I usually do a good spritz on my chest [and] neck area. I might get one of my wrists and rub it together, so [you can smell it] when you go in for a hug or something like that, but that's it. I don't do anymore or any less than that."



Gris Dior is a scent that is made for everyone. But if she had to pick one of her characters who would be most drawn to its elusively cool scent, Ortega says there's no choice other than Wednesday Addams. "I don't know if it's because of the gray aspect that I'm saying that or because of the fact that there's an intense shade," she says. "[But] that's what she smells like."

