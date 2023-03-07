Jenna Ortega Paired a Tuxedo Jacket With a Deconstructed, Plunging Minidress

Jenna Ortega is channeling her Wednesday character in more ways than one. Aside from her closet losing all color (she only sports black both on and off the red carpet these days), her latest outfit drew inspiration from Wednesday Addams by embodying a rebellious take on suiting and tailoring.

On Monday, the actress arrived at the world premiere of Scream VI in New York City donning an expertly-cut tuxedo jacket and a deconstructed, plunging shirt dress from Jean Paul Gaultier's Fall/Winter 2022 Couture collection. The outfit's bottom layer consisted of a plunging, shoulder-baring minidress with wide lapels, which later suffered from a wardrobe malfunction in the form of a blue ink stain. Topping off the black-and-white ensemble, she wore black sky-high peep-toe heels and accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a diamond choker necklace and a smattering of rings. Ortega's hair was styled in a wavy shag haircut with eyebrow-skimming curtain bangs, and she kept her glam simple with a subtle smoky eye and a classic red lip.

Since being introduced to Hollywood as “young Jane” in Jane the Virgin in 2014, Ortega has remained booked and busy. Not only with her breakout role in Wednesday on Netflix, but also as Gen Z’s reigning scream queen, reprising her role as Tara Carpenter in Scream VI (hitting theaters on March 10).

Getty Images

“In the last one, I was screaming and crying the entire time,” Ortega, Elle's April 2023 cover star, shared in an interview. “This time, I actually had to create a personality for her. I actually had to decide, What does she wear? What’s her favorite color? How does she wear her makeup? What’s her sense of humor?”

When asked how she feels about gearing up for such a phenomenal, iconic series, she said, “I have so much respect for the franchise that I didn’t want to do it wrong. I wanted to do it justice, but I also didn’t want to be ripping anybody off.”