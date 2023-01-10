Jenna Ortega's 2023 Golden Globes Dress Proves that Cutouts Aren't Going Anywhere

Everyone's favorite goth went glam. Jenna Ortega, star of Netflix's hit series Wednesday, arrived at the 2023 Golden Globes wearing a switch-up from her character's usual black attire. While fans have gotten used to seeing her in a twisted take on the Nevermore Academy school uniform, her red carpet arrival was the perfect choice for a star on the rise — and one that took over social media with a TikTok that was just about everywhere as 2022 came to a close (Lady Gaga and North West even got in on the action).

Ortega arrived in a flowing beige Gucci gown with a plunging neckline and a cut-out midsection created with ring detailing and criss-cross fabric that flowed into a pleated skirt. The dress also featured floor-length bell sleeves with a long train trailing behind her. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including several silver layered chokers, a smattering of rings, a diamond bracelet, and coordinating drop earrings. Her hair was styled in a flipped-out bob with eyebrow-skimming curtain bangs. She kept her glam simple with a subtle winged liner and skin-tone lip.

This year's Golden Globes marks Ortega's very first nomination and Wednesday is up for Best Musical or Comedy Series — TV. Ortega is up for Best Television Actress — Musical or Comedy. She's up against Quinta Brunson, Kaley Cuoco, Selena Gomez, and Jean Smart.

If Ortega takes home the prize this year, she'll be the youngest person to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress in the comedy category at just 20 years old. Claire Danes currently holds the record for actresses in the drama category when she won at 15 for My So-Called Life.

Back in November 2022, Ortega took home the Rising Star Award for Television presented by IMDbPro at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television.

“It’s really such an honor and I feel so fortunate. I’m very, very lucky. Thank you to Critics’ Choice Awards and all of you guys,” she said at the time. “I really hope that with my work I’m able to inspire other young Latinas, or Latinos even, and make sure to encourage them to pursue the arts and show them that there’s room for us, all of us. It doesn’t have to be a select few.”