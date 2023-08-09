Jenna Lyons Says This “Super Smooth and Creamy” Highlighter Gives Her 55-Year-Old Skin a Subtle Glow

I keep up with the Housewives in a passing, if-it-shows-up-on-my-Twitter-feed-I’ll-click way. But when the cast of the new Real Housewives of New York City was announced I, for the first time, felt compelled to watch. Because at the center of this new group of women was J.Crew’s former president Jenna Lyons, whose eclectic style made her a fixture of the Met Gala and convinced me that high-low styling — blazers with boyfriend jeans and heels with a white t-shirt — was *the* way to dress.

And after just one episode of the reboot, the internet seemed to be on the same page: Jenna Lyons might not make sense for Bravo, but God is she chic. I’ve been looking for bits of style and beauty wisdom where I can get it from the fashion icon-turned-reality TV-star, and in doing so came across a TikTok of her sharing her beauty essentials. And one product from her lineup stood out: Saie’s Glowy Super Gel.

Sephora

In a video from Allure, Lyons stated that the brand’s gel is one of her “favorite products.” “It’s super smooth and creamy, and it’s not really shiny. I can’t wear a lot of highlighter at my age,” the 55-year-old explained. The Glowy Super Gel has been described by an InStyle beauty writer as a “hybrid highlighter-primer-luminizer,” offering a subtle glow that can be worn alone or under a foundation for a radiance-from-within appearance. Where a typical highlighter might offer a more glittery finish, Saie’s gel is meant to catch light and give a luminous finish.

The Glowy Super Gel is available in two shades, a champagney Starglow and a bronzed Sunglow, the latter of which I’ve been using all summer to add a touch of warmth to my otherwise pale skin. The gel doesn’t just offer an immediate glow though, with a lineup of ingredients that make it a sort-of skincare hybrid. In each bottle, you’ll find vitamin C, squalane oil, papaya seed oil, and rosa canina fruit oil, helping you achieve brightness and hydration even after taking the luminous gel off.

Saie

And it seems shoppers over 55 agree with Lyons, deeming the hydrating gel the “fountain of youth.” “It makes my skin look more youthful,” wrote one shopper, whose sentiment was seconded by another person who wrote, “my husband noticed the difference in my appearance immediately. He said I looked younger!” Others were impressed with the “silky and moisturizing” texture, with one person loving how it “provides luminosity” for their “aging skin.” And another customer deemed it a “glow-up,” explaining that it gives their skin a “youthful glow” without feeling heavy. “[It] feels like nothing’s there when I put it on,” they raved.

So whether you’re wanting to add radiance to your favorite foundation or are just in need of a product that, with one pump, can make you look infinitely more awake, Jenna Lyons, shoppers, and I all agree that Saie’s Glowy Super Gel is the way to go.