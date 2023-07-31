Jenna Lyons Wore a Sheer, Shimmery Dress While Vacationing with Girlfriend Cass Bird

The Real Housewife just revealed she was dating someone new on the Bravo show.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on July 31, 2023 @ 03:03PM
Jenna Lyons
Photo:

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Just as newly minted New York Real Housewife Jenna Lyons revealed that she was, indeed, dating someone on last week's episode, she shared a few snapshots of her weekend festivities and offered up a big batch of breaking news. Rumors had been swirling that the former J.Crew executive creative director and president (now she's at the helm of her own lash brand, LoveSeen, as well as being a reality TV queen) was seeing photographer Cass Bird, and Lyons made it Instagram with her latest posts.

In the shots, Lyons wore a shimmering Jonathan Simkhai dress covered in huge paillettes. She showed off the russet-colored dress to its fullest, with everything from carousel posts to videos offering up close looks at the dance-ready design. Her boating adventure included plenty of pals and she shouted out Bird in the captions of a few of the images, crediting her with the camera emoji. Bird even made a few proper appearances on Lyons's grid over the weekend.

Back in April, Lyons shared that she had a "massive crush on someone" and later, in June, she confirmed that the said crush was Bird in a New York Times profile.

"My life has put me in the public eye for my job and other things I've done. And that is my choice. And someone does not want to be in that with me, then I have to respect that," Lyons said during a confessional scene on RHONY.

Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, Andy Cohen, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank and Jenna Lyons

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vox Media

In her Times story, Lyons mentioned that specific line.

“The words come out of your mouth, and you’re like, I can’t take those back,” Lyons said of revealing the name of her crush to her co-stars. “It has not been the part of my life that I have been very successful in."

Prior to Bird, Lyons was married to artist Vincent Mazeau for nine years before their divorce in 2011. After that, Lyons dated Courtney Crangi, jewelry designer Philip Crangi's sister. Lyons and Crangi separated in 2017.

