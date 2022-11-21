Jenna Dewan Took Holiday Dressing to the Next Level in a Velvet Green Suit Sans Top

The celebrities have been ready for the holidays for quite some time now, breaking out their most festive pieces for public appearances. And the latest celebrity to get in the spirit was Jenna Dewan whose plunging emerald green suit was a metaphorical gift waiting beneath our trees.

On Sunday, Dewan — along with many other celebrities — celebrated the official retirement of Elton John during his Disney+ special, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. For the event, Dewan (who has a knack for selecting colorful and good suits) opted for a velvet, emerald suit with a plunging blazer and matching trousers that skimmed the floor. The actress skipped an undershirt and paired the look with black, open-toe pumps.

As for accessories, Dewan wore the daintiest gold choker, emerald studs, and a dangly earring that she wore in her second piercing in one ear for an asymmetrical effect. Her hair was slicked into a low ponytail and thick lashes framed her green eyes that popped against her two-piece. At one point, she was joined by her fiancé Steve Kazee who wore black pants, a leather moto-jacket, and a zebra-printed button-down that was worn open to reveal a white tee.

Other celebrities including JoJo Siwa (who was decked out in Elton John cosplay), Connie Britton, Miles Teller, Lucy Hale, Brandi Carlile, and more showed their support for the legendary singer. John's good pal and collaborator Dua Lipa joined the icon on stage in a striking black one-shoulder gown to perform their hit song "Cold Heart." Lipa shared an Instagram gallery (of course!) before the big show writing, "I’m so excited to be performing with my musical hero and dear friend @eltonjohn TONIGHT at the Dodgers stadium!!!! PINCH ME BABY ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️."

