Jena Malone Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted By a 'Hunger Games' Co-Worker

Actress Jena Malone, known for her roles in Donnie Darko and Pride & Prejudice, said that she was sexually assaulted in France during the production of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2, back in 2015. She shared the news in an Instagram post that showed a scene of the French countryside. In the caption, she mentioned that she was feeling "a swirling mix of emotions I'm only now just learning to sort thru."

"This time in Paris was extremely hard for me, was going thru a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with," she wrote, before adding, "so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play."

Her caption continued, "I wish it wasn't tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I guess. How to hold the chaos with the beauty."

Malone played Johanna Mason in the blockbuster film franchise alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Sam Claflin, and Willow Shields, who played Primrose Everdeen, the younger sister of Lawrence's Katniss. Shields offered words of support to Malone, writing, "This post has me at a loss of words. I understand and I hope that though the process is so slow you are okay Jena." Malone didn't identify who assaulted her.

A fellow social media user posted a reply to that fact, writing, "unfortunately whoever violated you got to walk away with no repercussions." Malone responded, saying, "no that's not true."

"I used restorative justice to allow healing and accountability and growth with the other person," she added. "It was a hard process but one I believe truly helped me move thru some of the hardest parts of the grief."

Malone detailed her healing process in another reply to the post.

"What lead me there was feeling not held by 'outing' someone using the traditional cancel like culture that has been created," she wrote. "I also don't fully see how the criminal justice system could fully repair my healing, though I do believe it can help in many ways. It all lead me to using restorative justice, basically a system of repairing harm, to speak to the other party involved and make requests of my healing journey and really just be heard."

If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

