12 Jeans Outfits That Will Help Reinvent Your Favorite Pair

It doesn't matter if you're someone who enjoys elaborate designs or prefers to keep things more low-key — chances are you own at least one pair of jeans. This pants style continues to be one of the most versatile, and no matter the cut (boot, flare, skinny, etc.) or the wash (dark, light, etc.), you'll find that when it comes to putting together jeans outfits for women, the options are endless.

Still, when you're wearing denim day in and day out, or even rocking the same pair multiple times per week, it can be easy to run out of ideas for how to style this fashion essential. That's why we've rounded up 13 jeans outfit ideas, ahead, hoping to spark some inspiration and help you reinvent what's already in your closet.

With More Denim

Getty Images

There's no need for these pieces to match perfectly — in fact, this outfit tends to look better when they don't! Keep things classic by adding a jean jacket or chambray top, or take your look to the next level by working denim shoes into the mix.

With a Button-Down

Getty Images

When you're fresh out of jeans outfit ideas, grab a white button-down or even a white tee. It's an elevated combination beloved by both fashion-forward celebrities and British royals. Plus, it never seems to go out of style, thus making it the ultimate go-to.

With a Tank Top

Getty Images

On warmer days, adding a tank top is an easy, classic way to complete your jeans ensemble. Spice things up by embracing a grunge-inspired aesthetic, opting for ripped bottoms and a muscle tee instead of your average cami.

With Timeless Neutrals

Getty Images

We love loud colors, but there's something so sleek about styling jeans with black and other neutral items. By reaching for a black crop top, leather jacket, and coordinating boots, you'll create a model-approved mix that's perfect for in-between, transitional weather.

With Bold Colors

Getty Images

If you're wondering how to wear metallics and neon colors during the daytime, jeans are the answer. These basic bottoms will balance out those in-you-face pieces and help to tone things down.

With a Sexy Shirt

Getty Images

Or a bodysuit! Amp up your baggiest pair of denim with a form-fitting cutout top that shows off all your curves. With the addition of pointed-toe heels, you've got yourself a night-out jeans outfit that will really wow the crowd.

With Lots of Layers

Getty Images

It's no surprise that come wintertime, jeans are a fashion favorite. They pair well with baggy, bulky layers, including turtlenecks and casual sweatshirts, and if you're aiming for extra warmth, simply slip some tights on underneath.

With Statement Shoes

Getty Images

Whether you're into cowboy boots or break-your-ankle platforms, wearing your boldest shoes with darker-wash jeans will allow those babies to shine. Keep the rest of your outfit simple (think a solid tee and a bomber jacket) to ensure all eyes gravitate toward your fancy footwear.



With a Vest

Getty Images

The ultimate jeans outfit idea consists of these laid-back pants styled with a basic T-shirt. However, you can modernize the look and make it feel less meh by wearing a vest as a top layer. Very schoolcore!

With a Blazer

Getty Images

A blazer has the ability to elevate any pair of pants, and when worn with jeans (and possibly a button-down and sling-backs), you'll have an office-appropriate outfit that works for off-hours, too.

With a Dress

Getty Images

Are you ready to embrace Y2K fashion round two? Pull a Katie Holmes and try the unexpected dress-over-jeans trick. At the very least, the additional layer is great for warmth during the winter months.



With Comfortable Footwear

Getty Images

Just about any kind of shoe can be styled with jeans. If you can't bear the thought of slipping into sky-high heels or thigh-high boots, finish off your jeans outfit with white sneakers or UGG boots, creating a cute and cozy vibe.

