10 Long Jean Skirt Outfits That Prove You Need a Denim Maxi, ASAP

The signs have all been there: the continued affinity for '90s clothing, the rise of longer skirt lengths, confusion about which denim shape will become the next "it" style, etc. So we weren't too surprised when long jean skirt outfits began popping up everywhere at the start of 2023. The revival of this throwback trend was inevitable, and after spotting denim maxis in fall 2023's hottest collections, with celebrities such as Camila Mendes shopping one straight off the Coach runway, we knew it was time to invest in our own.

A long jean skirt outfit at Coach's Fall 2023 fashion show. Getty Images

Thankfully, there are plenty of options out there, including cute picks from H&M, Reformation, and Mango. However, if you're less concerned about shopping and more interested in how to put together long jean skirt outfits, there's a ton of that available, too. Fashion fans have been wearing this statement piece out and about for months, proving it's way more versatile than we once thought. And while denim often comes across as casual, jean skirts have the ability to be dressed up. We've even seen them being paired with heels and corset tops, turning this classic maxi into something super sexy.

Ahead, we're rounding up a few long jean skirt outfits to try, ASAP.

With a White Tee

Getty Images

Denim and a white tee continue to be a timeless combination, no matter what kind of denim you have on. While the look always feels fresh, if you're hoping to spice up your basic jean skirt outfit, give things a fashion-forward twist by adding a belt and slouchy boots.

With a Leather Jacket

Getty Images

Although a jean skirt is eye-catching on its own, the leather jacket acts as the statement piece in this case. Keep things casual by rocking a T-shirt underneath, or use the layer to balance out a bold, embellished top.

With a Bomber Jacket

Getty Images

If your personal style is more throw-on-and-go, style your skirt with a comfortable bomber jacket. Paired with chunky boots, you'll definitely nail the '90s vibe — in a relaxed, no-fuss way.

With a Blazer

Getty Images

If your office allows you to wear denim but you're still worried that a jean skirt is too casual, slip on a blazer. The sleek, structured piece will help to pull your look together, even if the rest of the outfit is somewhat dressed-down.

With Sneakers

Getty Images

We've stressed over what shoes to wear with flared jeans, and finding the appropriate footwear for a denim skirt outfit often feels just as tricky. The good new is that in 2023, anything goes, so slip on your favorite sporty sneaker (or Converse or Vans) to give this piece an athleisure spin.



With Other Denim Pieces

Getty Images

When all else fails, denim-on-denim is an easy outfit idea that still packs a punch. Then, once you have this base, add a fun pair of shoes or a sweater you love, giving this classic pairing a personalized touch.

With a Crop Top

Getty Images

Play around with proportion by styling your jean skirt with a crop top. By pairing a maxi or mid-length bottom with a stomach-baring sweater or tee, you'll create interest and turn this simple denim design into something sexy.

With Lots of Layers

Getty Images

In many ways, maxi and midi skirts are wearable blankets, so if you're pulling together a jean skirt outfit during the winter months, you won't have to worry about warmth. Simply layer your long denim skirt over knee-high boots and tights, then pile on the sweaters, button-downs, and jackets to complete this seasonal ensemble.

With a Cardigan

Getty Images

While many may associate long jean skirts with the '90s, a mid-length option can help you channel 1950s and '60s fashion, too. Style the piece with a cardigan, a thick headband, and T-strap heels to create a playful retro outfit.

With Statement Heels

Getty Images

Even if you're wearing your denim skirt with a bulky sweater, you can still make your outfit feel fancy with pointed-toe heels. Bonus points if your pick is a bright, bold color, which will pop against your neutral bottoms and give your outfit some flair.