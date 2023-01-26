J.Crew Marked Down Some of Winter’s Best-Selling Items, Including a Sweater I Always Get Compliments On

For a limited time, take an extra 50 percent off sale items.

Kaelin Dodge
Published on January 26, 2023

J.Crew's Having a Major Sale on Some of Winterâs Best-Selling Items, Including a Sweater I Always Get Compliments On
I came to obsess over J.Crew’s ability to make preppy cool in the era of Jenna Lyons when she, then acting as the creative director, introduced me to the world of oversized shirts and tailored pants, pairing something so done up with something so done down. And I haven’t looked back, with the brand’s newest head of womenswear, Olympia Gayot, honing in on what’s long made J.Crew so great. Suffice to say, I stock up during the brand’s blowout sales, one of which is currently happening.

Now through January 31, you can take an extra 50 percent off all sale items. The section is full of some of the brand’s best-selling winter items, including cozy knits and one of the year’s biggest shoe trends. And in case you’re not sure where to start, I rounded up my favorite pieces — including a sweater I always get compliments on — as well as the must-have items I’m adding to my own cart. If you’re looking to add a few classic pieces to your wardrobe, grab these 11 items, starting at just $24.

If there’s one thing I can always rely on J.Crew for, it’s elevated basics. Take this jersey top for instance. Yes, a solid long-sleeve is a wardrobe staple but, as its ruched design proves, “staple” doesn’t have to mean “simple.” That one small detail makes this instantly more interesting, turning a pair of jeans into a whole look without any effort. This top is available in solid matte black and a pink ‘dragon fruit’ color, both of which are now just $24.

Ruched long-sleeve matte jersey top

J.Crew

Shop now: $24 with code REFRESH (Originally $60); jcrew.com   

And while I’m not adding this sweater to my cart (because I already own it), you should. Every time I wear this out, I get compliments on the loose fit and classic cable knit design. This is a piece I want to keep in rotation for years to come and, thanks to its thick, high-quality design, I will be able to.

Cotton cable-knit sweater

J.Crew

Shop now: $51 with code REFRESH (Originally $128); jcrew.com

For the same reason many buy winter jackets out of season, I shop for timeless spring and summer dresses in winter and fall. Why not save money on something I’m confident I’ll wear? During this sale on sale, I’ll be grabbing this smocked maxi dress — available in one of 2022’s hottest hues — in preparation for warmer months and vacations (gotta manifest). Until then, I’ll be pairing it with my favorite oversized blazer and loafers.

Smocked maxi dress

J.Crew

Shop now: $51 with code REFRESH (Originally $128); jcrew.com

I’m obsessed with this peplum top, which is equal parts romantic and playful, and its style versatility proves it can be both dressed up and down. On Valentine’s Day, I’ll be wearing it (in red to match the holiday, of course) paired with jeans and an oversized blazer and at night, for a date by night, I’ll dress it up with my favorite pair of vintage velvet pants and black heels.

jcrew Strapless taffeta peplum top

Jcrew

Shop now: $50 with code REFRESH (Originally $118); jcrew.com 

Sizes and styles are going quickly, so you’ll want to grab your favorite sale piece before it’s gone — and make sure to take an extra 50 percent off with the code REFRESH.

