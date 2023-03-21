J.Crew Partnered With the Comfy Shoe Brand Reese Witherspoon Wears to Launch This Perfect-for-Spring Sneaker

Get the limited edition Tretorns before they sell out.

By Iman Balagam
Published on March 21, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

JCrew x Tretorn Sneaker Collab
Photo:

Instagram @reesewitherspoon

It’s easy to love Reese Witherspoon. She’s one of those celebrities that falls under the “just like us!” category (but with considerably more talent). Similar to her big screen characters, Witherspoon can be found wearing a variety of preppy basics that are easily replicable (again, just like us), like Tretorn sneakers, which we can safely say has become one of her go-to comfy shoes

For those who are unfamiliar with the brand, Tretorn — pronounced tree-torn — was founded in Sweden in 1891 and is known for its upscale athletic footwear that can withstand any and all weather conditions. The brand also has a huge influence in the tennis space for their court shoes as well as their patented tennis ball technology. (Ok, beauty and brains!) 

Now, imagine our delight when our favorite fashion prep-house, J.Crew, released a new collaboration with Tretorn: the Tretorn x J.Crew Nylite sneakers. Prior to this, the retailer had launched a limited-edition version of the brand’s Rawlin 3 sneakers, as well as breathable mesh version of the Tournament Net 2.0 sneakers, both of which sold out immediately and forced us to spend an ungodly amount of time on resale sites.

TretornÂ® X J.Crew Nylite sneakers

Jcrew

Shop now: $80; jcrew.com

Each pair of kicks is made with a durable canvas upper and rubber outsoles that provide good traction on any surface. They also have the brand's signature Ortholite comfort insoles, making them the perfect shoe for anyone who spends a lot of time on their feet — whether you’re a healthcare professional, city dweller, or long-walks-on-the-beach enthusiast. They are available in white with three spring-approved piping options, including bright green and yellow, navy and orange, or classic white-on-white, and come in sizes 6 to 11. The best part? You can snag a pair for just $80.

TretornÂ® X J.Crew Nylite sneakers

Jcrew

Shop now: $80; jcrew.com

If you're looking for more options, the brand has so many other styles available, including the slip-on version of the Nylites, or the sporty Rawlin sneakers that Witherspoon loves to run errands in.  Now, if you're looking to save money (read: sale), the brand’s original Nylites are discounted on Amazon for up to 40 percent off. They might not have the J.Crew je ne sais quoi, but they come pretty close. One Amazon shopper loves that the sneakers are comfortable enough to wear “all day long," and that they "go with pretty much anything." Another reviewer describes the shoe as "highly cushioned,” "very flattering," and "extremely well-made."

TRETORN Women's Nylite Plus Canvas Sneakers

Amazon

Shop now: $45 (Originally $75); amazon.com

A comfortable white sneaker can do no wrong in our eyes, which is why we love this collaboration with J.Crew so much. If you’ve been searching for the perfect day-to-night sneaker, grab the Tretorn x J.Crew Nylite sneakers now — it's only a matter of time until we spot Witherspoon in these and they sell out.

TretornÂ® X J.Crew Nylite sneakers

Jcrew

Shop now: $80; jcrew.com

