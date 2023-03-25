J.Crew Just Slashed Prices on Its Newly Launched Spring Collection by Up to 50%

A shopping motto I’ve lived by is to never buy at full price. Between sitewide sales and constant one-off promotions, it’s rare that waiting a week or two won’t result in you saving money on tons of popular brands. Case in point: You can save up to 50 percent at J.Crew right now, giving you the chance to revamp your spring wardrobe for (way) less.

The brand is offering 25 percent off most apparel with the code SHOPNOW, but it’s also majorly marked down a number of this season’s must-have pieces — a few of which just dropped. Between now and March 27, you can take up to 50 percent off some of the year’s trendiest apparel, including metallic ballet flats and wide-leg pants. To help you best shop the sale, I rounded up some of the best discounts that your spring wardrobe might be missing, with prices starting at $17:

One item that’s a must for me is the brand’s Perfect-Fit Shelf-Bra Tank — now 52 percent off — an InStyle style writer swears by for its comfy support. “I’m a 36D… [and] this top is just tight enough to keep the girls up, but not so tight that you want to rip it off halfway through the day,” she says, adding that the 100 percent cotton material “feels great” against her skin. Another shopper with a 40DD chest said the top’s support is “exactly” what they were looking for on days they don’t “want to wear a bra.”

According to style experts, long, flowy skirts are set to be one of this spring’s hottest trends — so I’ll be grabbing this gauzy pick while it’s 41 percent off. The brand’s Side-Slit Gauze Maxi Skirt is equal parts effortlessly chic and ultra-comfortable thanks to the lightweight and breathable cotton-blend gauze material and elastic waistband. In addition to how soft it is, shoppers love this piece’s versatility, explaining that it “can be dressed up or down.” “I’ve worn it with a linen tee, leather woven belt, and mules as well as with a dressier blouse and sandals,” one customer wrote.

I have been eyeing these chinos since they landed on the site a little over a month ago, and now they’re finally on sale (like I said, it’s a waiting game!). I’m personally obsessed with how these pants marry crisp pleats and menswear details with the more laid-back, wide-leg style we’ve seen all over Hollywood. They’re available in three soft, pastel-hued colors that one shopper called “fresh” “perfect for spring.”

Denim on denim is undeniably in this year. While many are pairing their favorite oversized chambray tops with baggy jeans, those who prefer something a bit more classic can grab this pleated denim dress. J.Crew has remained one of my personal favorites for what this very piece does — pairing high with low in a way that makes its clothing incredibly versatile. The pleats, knee-length hem, and square neckline would make this more of an occasion piece if designed in any other fabric, but when made out of denim, it becomes more dressed down, wearable for everything from work to dinner, weekend activities, and everything in between.

Take advantage of J.Crew’s blowout sale and start crafting your dream spring wardrobe while some of the trendiest styles are up to 50 percent off.

