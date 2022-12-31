This Meghan Markle-Approved Brand Discreetly Discounted Its Sale Styles an Extra 75% — but They’re Going Fast

If your eyes glisten at the sight of a good sale, then you’ve come to the right place. J.Crew — which I’m naming the unofficial crowned jewel of fashion retailers — is currently offering a surprise after-holiday sale that can’t be beat. Through January 3, shoppers can score an additional 75 percent off select sale styles and 50 percent off all other sale items by using the code NEWYEAR at checkout. This New Year sale is already one you don’t want to miss, but even better? Meghan Markle is obsessed with the brand and has worn it on countless occasions — and some of her picks are included in these rare double discounts.

Up first is J.Crew’s Chateau Parka, which Markle wore out in Beverly Hills with Prince Harry this October. She paired the warm coat with knee-high boots, skinny jeans, and a cashmere Hat Attack beanie. Made of wool and nylon, the A-line coat has an array of chic details like a faux-fur trim, gold hardware, and deep pockets. Snag yours for less than $300 with the current discounts, and you’ll stay cozy all season long — but sizes are selling fast, so don’t hesitate.

Shop now: $277 with code NEWYEAR (Originally $385); jcrew.com

Speaking of jackets, a version of Markle’s go-to rain topper is also discounted. While her exact jacket just sold out as I was writing this (it’s that popular), the relaxed-fit version of the jacket is still available and comes out to just — wait for it — $27 after the promo code. It’s essentially the same as Markle’s original jacket, though this one features a bit more room for easy wear. The water-resistant fabric, elastic bungee, and snap closures are all the same.

Shop now: $27 with code NEWYEAR (Originally $168); jcrew.com

No matter which jacket you go for, the toothpick jeans Markle once wore are a must. She sported them around New Zealand back in 2018, but you can wear them just about anywhere. Look forward to the ideal high rise, a comfortable waist, and superior stretch. The dark washed denim also makes these pants different from other classic finds, which is all the more reason to lock them in while they’re discounted.

Shop now: $96 with code NEWYEAR (Originally $128); jcrew.com

Meghan Markle isn’t the only J.Crew fan: Taylor Swift, Florence Pugh, and I are just as hooked. Below, browse some additional discounted picks straight from my “it” list to yours, but keep in mind that many of these sale-on-sale items are going fast.

J. Crew’s under-the-radar New Year sale has more than 2,700 shoes, clothes, and accessories to choose from, though, so I’d recommend heading over to the website to check out all of the deals before the sale wraps in a few short days.

Shop now: $20 with code NEWYEAR (Originally $98); jcrew.com

Shop now: $25 with code NEWYEAR (Originally $148); jcrew.com

Shop now: $43 with code NEWYEAR (Originally $278); jcrew.com

Shop now: $12 with code NEWYEAR (Originally $60); jcrew.com

Shop now: $16 with code NEWYEAR (Originally $80); jcrew.com