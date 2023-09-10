J.Crew’s New Fall Collection Is Up to 50% Off — These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying

Including shopper-favorite jeans and seriously cozy knits.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 10, 2023 @ 02:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

J.Crewâs Just-Dropped Fall Collection This Is Everything Weâre Grabbing
Photo:

J.Crew

While it might not feel like fall yet (I’ve heard less about New York Fashion Week and more about how it’s been 95-degrees non-stop), the time to shop for it is officially here. I know the thought of buying cardigans and boots might make you sweat right now, but the last thing you want is to wake up to a chilly morning with nothing but tanks and shorts in your closet. So, allow this to be your PSA: J.Crew’s new fall arrivals are majorly discounted right now, and you won’t want to miss out on the sale

J.Crew’s Fall Finds sale is shockingly good, with just-dropped knitwear, jackets, and best-sellers up to 50 percent off. The lineup is filled with timeless apparel (what J.Crew does best) as well as trendy pieces — it’s a good mix of stuff you’ll wear forever, and stuff you’ll spend the next few months getting non-stop compliments on. As an avid J.Crew shopper, these are the 10 items I’m adding to my cart, stat:. 

Denim is already a fall staple, but it’s going to be even bigger this year thanks to the rise of denim skirts and dresses that celebs like Selena Gomez and Martha Stewart can’t stop wearing. So, of course. I’m grabbing this chambray shirt while it’s just $60 at J.Crew. The polished meets laid-back shirt leaves room to dress it up or down, and shoppers confirm that it “goes with everything.” Plus, they’re obsessed with the fit, with one person writing that it’s “not oversized and not too tight” — it’s just right.

Classic-Fit Chambray Shirt

J.Crew Classic-fit chambray shirt

J.Crew

The other denim must-have on my list are the brand’s Demi-Boot Crop Jeans, which lean into the wide-leg trend we’ve seen take over this year. This style features a retro button fly and frayed raw hem that give them a vintage look. And shoppers are obsessed. According to a self-proclaimed “jeans addict,” the Demi-Boot jeans “might be the most flattering pair currently in [their] closet.” “These are incredibly slimming and have just enough stretch to make them comfortable,” they wrote, adding that unlike many jeans, they don’t gap at the waist on their curvier figure. And per another customer, they simply “make everyone look good.”

Demi-Boot Crop Jean in Dark Worn Wash

J.Crew demi-boot crop jean in Dark Worn wash

J.Crew

I know my next pick might seem a little premature given that it’s still warm out, but I’d be mad at myself if I didn’t grab the Quilted Barn Jacket while it was on sale (and before it inevitably sells out). The limited-edition, countryside chic jacket is a J.Crew staple, and this cropped-iteration is its newest update, featuring a drawstring hem and down-alternative filling. Shoppers say that it’s the “perfect weight” and rave that the “material is a gorgeous shade of green with [a] soft lining.” Another person called the quilting “wonderful,” noting that the updates give it “a more modern feel than the average barn jacket.”

Limited-Edition Cropped Quilted Barn Jacket

J.Crew Limited-edition new cropped quilted Barn Jacket

J.Crew

If you need me, I’ll be prepping my wardrobe for fall thanks to J.Crew’s fall sale — and I recommend that you do, too. Shop more must-have styles from the sale below.

Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-shirt

J.Crew Long-sleeve crewneck T-shirt in vintage rib

J.Crew

Garment-Dyed Utility Mini Skirt

J.Crew Garment-dyed utility mini skirt

J.Crew

Cable-Knit Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater

J.Crew Cable-knit puff-sleeve crewneck sweater

J.Crew

Sailor Heritage Chino Pant

J.Crew Sailor heritage chino pant

J.Crew

Juliette Collarless Sweater-Blazer

J.Crew Juliette collarless sweater-blazer

J.Crew

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Shoppers Say This On-Sale Shampoo Reverses Thinning Hair and Regrows Bald Spots
Shoppers Say This $22 Growth Shampoo Gives Them the "Hair of a 20-Year-Old"
Amazon loungewear
Amazon Is Chock-Full of Cozy Fall Loungewear, and the Comfiest Styles Start at $11
Madewell Flats
I Found the Perfect Fall Shoe That Combines 3 of 2023's Hottest Trends
Related Articles
PALINDA Women's Striped Dress
8,100+ Amazon Shoppers Love the Fall Version of This Popular T-Shirt Dress
Nordstrom Picks
I Spent $300 on Beauty Products at Nordstrom Last Month — Here’s What I Bought
Kris Jenner Just Wore the Maxi Skirt Trend I'm Seeing Everywhere
Kris Jenner Wore the Summer Skirt Trend That's Going to Be Everywhere for Fall, Too
Amazon leggings sale
3,000+ Shoppers Bought These Now-$15 Amazon Leggings in the Past Month
The 20 Best Knit Dresses of 2023 for Effortless Elegance TOUT
The 21 Best Knit Dresses for Effortless Elegance
Amazon Sweatpants
These $6 Amazon Sweatpants Are the Best Deal I’ve Seen All Week
Amazon loungewear
Amazon Is Chock-Full of Cozy Fall Loungewear, and the Comfiest Styles Start at $11
Madewell Flats
I Found the Perfect Fall Shoe That Combines 3 of 2023's Hottest Trends
Amazon Beauty Deals
Hurry! The 55 Best Beauty Deals at Amazon This Weekend Start at Just $3
I Can't Stop Wearing the Dominatrix-Style Boots Amal Clooney Owns
I Can't Stop Wearing the Dominatrix-Style Boots Amal Clooney Owns
Coach Spring '24 Runway
Coach's New Spring 2024 Collection Is Already Selling Like Hotcakes
It Cosmetics
My Friend Hates Foundation, but Loves This 50%-Off CC Cream for a Natural Look
VERSED Face Mask Review
I Tried the $17 Face Mask Fans Compare to a Professional Peel, and My Skin Looks Like Glass
Former Fashion Designer and Iâm Buying These Trending Accessories for Fall
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and I’m Buying These 10 Trending Accessories for Fall
Gray Root Touch-Up Stick Bobbi Brown âCanât Live Withoutâ Is on Sale
The Gray Root Touch-Up Stick Bobbi Brown “Can’t Live Without” Is on Sale for $22
Tracee Ellis Ross Just Wore the Edgiest Version of 2023's "It" Shoe
Tracee Ellis Ross Just Wore the Edgiest Version of 2023's "It" Shoe