J.Crew’s New Fall Collection Is Up to 50% Off — These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying

While it might not feel like fall yet (I’ve heard less about New York Fashion Week and more about how it’s been 95-degrees non-stop), the time to shop for it is officially here. I know the thought of buying cardigans and boots might make you sweat right now, but the last thing you want is to wake up to a chilly morning with nothing but tanks and shorts in your closet. So, allow this to be your PSA: J.Crew’s new fall arrivals are majorly discounted right now, and you won’t want to miss out on the sale

J.Crew’s Fall Finds sale is shockingly good, with just-dropped knitwear, jackets, and best-sellers up to 50 percent off. The lineup is filled with timeless apparel (what J.Crew does best) as well as trendy pieces — it’s a good mix of stuff you’ll wear forever, and stuff you’ll spend the next few months getting non-stop compliments on. As an avid J.Crew shopper, these are the 10 items I’m adding to my cart, stat:.

Denim is already a fall staple, but it’s going to be even bigger this year thanks to the rise of denim skirts and dresses that celebs like Selena Gomez and Martha Stewart can’t stop wearing. So, of course. I’m grabbing this chambray shirt while it’s just $60 at J.Crew. The polished meets laid-back shirt leaves room to dress it up or down, and shoppers confirm that it “goes with everything.” Plus, they’re obsessed with the fit, with one person writing that it’s “not oversized and not too tight” — it’s just right.

Classic-Fit Chambray Shirt

The other denim must-have on my list are the brand’s Demi-Boot Crop Jeans, which lean into the wide-leg trend we’ve seen take over this year. This style features a retro button fly and frayed raw hem that give them a vintage look. And shoppers are obsessed. According to a self-proclaimed “jeans addict,” the Demi-Boot jeans “might be the most flattering pair currently in [their] closet.” “These are incredibly slimming and have just enough stretch to make them comfortable,” they wrote, adding that unlike many jeans, they don’t gap at the waist on their curvier figure. And per another customer, they simply “make everyone look good.”

Demi-Boot Crop Jean in Dark Worn Wash

I know my next pick might seem a little premature given that it’s still warm out, but I’d be mad at myself if I didn’t grab the Quilted Barn Jacket while it was on sale (and before it inevitably sells out). The limited-edition, countryside chic jacket is a J.Crew staple, and this cropped-iteration is its newest update, featuring a drawstring hem and down-alternative filling. Shoppers say that it’s the “perfect weight” and rave that the “material is a gorgeous shade of green with [a] soft lining.” Another person called the quilting “wonderful,” noting that the updates give it “a more modern feel than the average barn jacket.”

Limited-Edition Cropped Quilted Barn Jacket

If you need me, I’ll be prepping my wardrobe for fall thanks to J.Crew’s fall sale — and I recommend that you do, too. Shop more must-have styles from the sale below.

Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-shirt

Garment-Dyed Utility Mini Skirt

Cable-Knit Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater

Sailor Heritage Chino Pant

Juliette Collarless Sweater-Blazer