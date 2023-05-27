J.Crew Quietly Dropped a Memorial Day Fashion Sale With Up to 60% Off 2,400+ Summer Styles

These are the 10 deals worth shopping, from $8.

Ruby McAuliffe
Published on May 27, 2023 
Published on May 27, 2023

The long weekend is here, and brands such as Amazon, Spanx, and Nordstrom are making the most of it by offering unbeatable sales. But J.Crew, my favorite retailer, takes the cake with its show-stopping Long Weekend savings event.   

Right now, you can head over to the fashion label and save up to 60 percent off all sale items (yes, all) and up to 40 percent off of almost everything else. Locking in this Memorial Day sale is also simple; all you have to do is use the code WEEKEND at checkout. The only hard part? Deciding what you’ll walk away with. Will you go for a summer-perfect white button-up or a pool-ready swimsuit? But don’t get overwhelmed — I’m sharing my top 10 editor-approved picks so you can save time and shop with ease.   

10 Editor-Approved Memorial Day Deals

Perhaps one of the best J.Crew sale styles currently available is the Spring Garden Top. Sure, the cinched sleeves, structured collar, and deep V-neck are great, but what really stole my heart was the top’s summer-perfect eyelet stitching. Reminiscent of Taylor Swift’s two-piece set, the seasonal print is light, airy, and ideal for hot weather. The top is available in three colorways: white, pale pink, and army green.  

Spring garden top in eyelet

J. Crew

Shop now: $28 with code WEEKEND (Originally $128); jcrew.com

If floral-like designs aren’t for you, then consider a striped sailor shirt like Sydney Sweeney. The nautical blouse includes a soft, stretchy fabric that flatters and smooths your body, while the one-shoulder construction amplifies the otherwise classic T-shirt. This blouse will also add a sexy touch to your overall ‘fit, whether you pair it with jeans, a skirt, or sneakers. Best of all, it rings in at just $8.    

FormKnit one-shoulder elbow-sleeve T-shirt in stripe

Jcrew

Shop now: $8 with code WEEKEND (Originally $50); jcrew.com

J.Crew doesn’t only offer top-notch shirts, but it also has applause-worthy shoes. I specifically have heart eyes for these braided sandals — their raffia-inspired fabric just screams summer. The not-too-tall heel also makes them ideal for plenty of occasions, such as weddings, in-office days, and morning brunches alike. Because of that, they’re beyond versatile, and pair well with just about everything you already own.   

Lucie woven braided-strap sandals

J.Crew

Shop now: $56 with code WEEKEND (Originally $198); jcrew.com

Dresses tend to be a pricier item when compared to their counterparts, so I always like to lock in a discounted gown during sales as well. This O-ring maxi dress is an additional 60 percent off during the long weekend, and includes the popular halter top design that Kendall Jenner recently wore a variation of. Its bright orange color is eye-catching and the ensemble’s tiered bottom, smocked back, and silky fabric are guaranteed to garner a surplus of compliments.    

Collection taffeta O-ring cutout halter-neck maxi dress

J.Crew

Shop now: $66 with code WEEKEND (Originally $398); jcrew.com

But I can’t leave you without calling out perhaps the most important hot-weather staple: a swimsuit. This cut-out tie-back option comes in seven colors, though the fuschia one is my favorite. Each hue features a ‘90s-inspired silhouette including removable padding and straps. The moderately covered swimwear can also be repurposed into a bodysuit if you’re feeling extra creative; simply slip on some shorts, wedges, and you’re ready for a beach-front dinner.    

Jcrew Cutout tie-back one piece

Jcrew

Shop now: $28 with code WEEKEND (Originally $118); jcrew.com

Those are only a handful of noteworthy pieces, as there are tons of more on-sale Memorial Day styles waiting to be scooped up on the J.Crew website. If you'd rather a more curated list, then scroll back to the top of this page for the rest of the editor-approved suggestions. 

