Linen Is My Go-To Fabric for Keeping Cool in the Summer, and My Favorite Two-Piece Set Is on Sale

As a former fashion designer, choosing my fabrics based on the season is a major part of my morning routine. For example, when it's raining, I try to avoid fabrics that get heavy when wet or take too long to dry. So I would avoid wearing denim. When we move into summer, when days are usually hotter, I opt for lighter, breathable fabrics that won't leave sweat stains. So, in this case, I would reach for lightweight cotton or my personal favorite, linen. Linen is all the things listed above, and it absorbs moisture quickly, keeping you dry. I recently picked up the perfect linen set from J.Crew that I plan to wear all summer, and while I didn't get it on sale, you can now.

The set is sold separately and comes with Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirt and the Pull-On Linen Short. The button-down is available in sizes XXS through 3X and comes in seven colors. It has a non-clingy oversized fit and features a full collar and a functional placket in a breathable but not sheer linen fabric. There's ruching at the shoulder seam for a bit of visual interest and a raglan-style sleeve with a pre-rolled cuff.

Shop now: $75 (Originally $98); jcrew.com

The shorts also come in a soft, breezy linen fabric, perfect for summer. They're available in an inclusive size range of XXS through 3X and come in six colors. They have an encased elastic at the waist for easy on and off and a comfortable fit — two front-side seam pockets and a high-rise fit that falls right at the mid-thigh.

Shop now: $43 (Originally $70); jcrew.com

When I shop, I can be easily persuaded by the model photos, and the tied front styling on the linen top sold me. What I love most about the button-up top is that it can be styled even without the matching bottoms. I have paired it with jeans or white shorts for a Montauk beach feel. And the same with high-waisted shorts. I would pair it with a halter or a white baby tee. I have also worn both as a swimsuit coverup because of how quickly the fabric dries. And unlike some linen fabric that can be itchy on the skin, this set is super soft and continues to get softer after every wash. As far as care goes, because linen can be a bit tricky, I wash on cool and air dry to prevent shrinking.

If you are looking for the perfect linen set for summer, shop the Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirt and the Pull-On Linen Short from J.Crew while they're on sale.

