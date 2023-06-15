Linen Is My Go-To Fabric for Keeping Cool in the Summer, and My Favorite Two-Piece Set Is on Sale

Stay cool in summer's breeziest fabric.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Linen
Photo:

J.Crew

As a former fashion designer, choosing my fabrics based on the season is a major part of my morning routine. For example, when it's raining, I try to avoid fabrics that get heavy when wet or take too long to dry. So I would avoid wearing denim. When we move into summer, when days are usually hotter, I opt for lighter, breathable fabrics that won't leave sweat stains. So, in this case, I would reach for lightweight cotton or my personal favorite, linen. Linen is all the things listed above, and it absorbs moisture quickly, keeping you dry. I recently picked up the perfect linen set from J.Crew that I plan to wear all summer, and while I didn't get it on sale, you can now.

The set is sold separately and comes with Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirt and the Pull-On Linen Short. The button-down is available in sizes XXS through 3X and comes in seven colors. It has a non-clingy oversized fit and features a full collar and a functional placket in a breathable but not sheer linen fabric. There's ruching at the shoulder seam for a bit of visual interest and a raglan-style sleeve with a pre-rolled cuff. 

Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Baird McNutt Irish linen Shirt

J.Crew

Shop now: $75 (Originally $98); jcrew.com

The shorts also come in a soft, breezy linen fabric, perfect for summer. They're available in an inclusive size range of XXS through 3X and come in six colors. They have an encased elastic at the waist for easy on and off and a comfortable fit — two front-side seam pockets and a high-rise fit that falls right at the mid-thigh.

J.Crew Pull-On Linen Short

J.Crew

Shop now: $43 (Originally $70);  jcrew.com

When I shop, I can be easily persuaded by the model photos, and the tied front styling on the linen top sold me. What I love most about the button-up top is that it can be styled even without the matching bottoms. I have paired it with jeans or white shorts for a Montauk beach feel. And the same with high-waisted shorts. I would pair it with a halter or a white baby tee. I have also worn both as a swimsuit coverup because of how quickly the fabric dries. And unlike some linen fabric that can be itchy on the skin, this set is super soft and continues to get softer after every wash. As far as care goes, because linen can be a bit tricky, I wash on cool and air dry to prevent shrinking.

If you are looking for the perfect linen set for summer, shop the Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirt and the Pull-On Linen Short from J.Crew while they're on sale.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Gabrielle Union White Matching Set
Gabrielle Union Went Braless in an Open-Front Summer Top and Big Pants
People Think I'm Wearing Fake Lashes When I Use This Editor-Loved Lengthening Mascara That "Never Disappoints"
Our Editors Were So Impressed With This Long-Lasting Mascara, It’s Now Their Go-To Formula
Anne Hathaway Wearing Sunglasses
Anne Hathaway’s Stylist Says This Classic Summer Accessory Is the Best Way to Try 2023’s Hottest Color Trend
Related Articles
Gabrielle Union White Matching Set
Gabrielle Union Went Braless in an Open-Front Summer Top and Big Pants
Olivia Wilde Wearing Black Wayfarer Sunglasses
Olivia Wilde Can't Stop Wearing These Timeless Black Sunglasses That Go With Everything
Kate Middleton wearing Lululemon Sneakers
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Comfy Summer Sneakers Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Standing All Day
Amazon Airy Blouse Summer Favorite
Amazon's Best-Selling Airy Blouse Is a "Summer Favorite" Among Shoppers, and It's on Sale for $25
Yonique Tankini Swimsuits for Women
65-Year-Old Shoppers Call This No. 1 Best-Selling Swimsuit Comfortable, Supportive, and “a Little Sexy”
For Love and Lemons Dresses
Italian Women Kept Calling Me Belissima Thanks to These Summery Dresses From a Celebrity-Worn Brand
Green Kate Spade Bag
Kate Spade's Massive End-of-Season Sale Has Double Discounts on 600+ Handbags, Shoes, and More
Jennifer Lopez Wearing a Cropped White T-Shirt
Jennifer Lopez Found the Perfect Comfy White Tee, and Her Exact Style Is on Rare Sale Right Now
Woman wearing t-shirt dress
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on 5,000+ Comfy T-Shirt Dresses That Are Perfect for Summer
Holipick One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon Shoppers Say This $35 One-Piece Is the “Comfiest” Swimsuit They’ve Ever Owned
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Wore the Nostalgic Shoe You’re Going to Want to Bring Back
These Are the Top 10 Trending Items on Amazon This Summer, Including Best-Selling Dress Styles Under $40
These Are the Top 10 Trending Items on Amazon This Summer, Including Best-Selling Dresses for Under $35
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Luna Cork footbed Sandal with +Comfort
Shoppers Say They Can Walk 10 Miles in These Best-Selling $30 Sandals That Feel Like “Walking on a Cloud”
Kosas F&F Sale
The Brand Behind Hailey Bieber’s Glowy Makeup Looks Is on Rare Sale — Here’s What a Beauty Editor is Buying
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner’s Viral Look Included the Celebrity-Loved Summer Staple You Can Get on Amazon for $8
Lugz Women's Clipper Sneaker
These $27 Slip-On Sneakers Are So "Supportive and Durable" Shoppers Are Wearing Them "Religiously"