Fashion Seasonal Trends Summer Fashion J.Crew Just Slashed Prices on Already-Discounted Items — and Summer Essentials Start at $20 From breezy summer dresses to trending metallic shoes. By Kaelin Dodge Published on July 8, 2023 @ 07:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: J. Crew / InStyle If you take only one piece of shopping advice from me, let it be this: Don't buy J.Crew at full price. This isn't a jab at the brand's quality — of which I have only positive things to say — but because, every week or two, J.Crew seems to launch a new sale. Whether it's discounting just-launched apparel or putting its sale items on another sale, the brand's consistency extends beyond its ability to create timeless staples. And in keeping with my theory, the brand just launched one of summer's biggest sales with up to percent off already discounted styles using the code SHOPSALE. Right now, you can shop J.Crew's End of Season sale, where more than a thousand items are double discounted. And to help you navigate the blowout sale, we found the 10 must-have summer items with prices starting at just $20. Menorca Padded Thong Sandals, $20 with code SHOPSALE (Originally $90); jcrew.com Cap-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater T-Shirt, $27 with code SHOPSALE (Originally $80); jcrew.com Mid-Rise Denim Short in Bleecker Wash, $28 with code SHOPSALE (Originally $90); jcrew.com Bow One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 with code SHOPSALE (Originally $118); jcrew.com High-Rise Paper-Bag Short, $28 with code SHOPSALE (Originally $98); jcrew.com Side-Slit Soft Gauze Maxi Skirt, $36 with code SHOPSALE (Originally $90); jcrew.com Gwyneth V-Neck Slip Dress in Cupro Blend, $41 with code SHOPSALE (Originally $128); jcrew.com Smocked Linen-Blend Bandeau Beach Dress, $47 with code SHOPSALE (Originally $148); jcrew.com Lucie Slingback Block-Heel Sandal, $72 with code SHOPSALE (Originally $228); jcrew.com Puff-Sleeve Square-Neck Top in Ratti Pink Blooms, $75 with code SHOPSALE (Originally $178); jcrew.com Gwyneth V-Neck Slip Dress J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $128 $41 The Gwyneth Slip is a J.Crew staple and right now, the shade Brilliant Papaya it's just $41. This '90s-inspired slip dress features a soft V-shape neckline and hits a little below the knee, making it one of the easiest and chicest things to wear this summer. And according to shoppers, "it doesn't cling" to the body, instead skimming "curves in all the right places," with one person writing, "I love this dress! I have an hourglass figure and it accentuates it." Bow One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $118 $28 Here's another one of my shopping hacks: I don't buy bathing suits until July because that's when they go on sale. And right now, a number of J.Crew's shopper-favorite suits are majorly marked down, including this one-shoulder one-piece customers have called "well-fitting and flattering." It features an oversized bow at the shoulder that can be adjusted depending on the level of support you need, with shoppers calling the detail "adorable," "fun," and "so feminine." Lucie Slingback Block-Heel Sandal J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $228 $72 Metallic shoes have been the 'It' style this year, worn by everyone from Anne Hathaway and Katie Holmes to Amal Clooney and Martha Stewart. So if you're wanting to try the trending look for less, consider the Lucie Slingback Block-Heel in gold, which is more than $100-off. Despite the 3-inch heel, shoppers note that these are surprisingly pain-free. "They are very comfortable and have nice padding on the footbed," wrote one person. Another customer said that they wore them to a wedding where the shoes were "comfortable for seven hours." Shop more must-have summer staples you can grab from the End of Season sale below. Mid-Rise Denim Short in Bleecker Wash J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $90 $28 Smocked Linen-Blend Bandeau Beach Dress J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $148 $47 Cap-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater T-Shirt J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $80 $27 Menorca Padded Thong Sandals J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $90 $20