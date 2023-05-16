J.Crew Just Discounted Thousands of Sale Items an Extra 50% — and We’re Buying These 10 Ahead of Summer

Every year as summer approaches, I pay a visit to an old friend. I spend other seasons attempting new styles and trends, but as the weather gets warmer, my interest in trying new looks depletes. I want something I know I can count on for effortless breeziness. Enter J.Crew, whose timeless styles and linen fabrication have been my consistent go-to for a sweat-free, stylish summer for years.

I revere the brand’s consistency, from the classic styles I’ll wear for years to the quality I can count on. And during summer, when I want something that feels effortless but looks chic, it’s the brand I know to turn to. Luckily, J.Crew just launched a pre-Memorial Day sale, discounting thousands of already-on-sale items by an extra 50 percent, including a number of summer-ready styles. So in preparation for the warmer months ahead, I’m looking to add these 10 styles to my wardrobe during the blowout sale, with prices starting at just $11.

Each summer I allow myself one to two new bathing suits, and — even when I spend days scouring the internet for a new brand — I always come back to J.Crew’s swimwear line, which I know will have stylish pieces that won’t leave me feeling naked. This summer, I’m planning to grab this strappy one-piece that features a low back, beads, and a detachable front strap. One of my swimsuit gripes is that some brands create bold, playful bikinis and then the most lackluster one-pieces, leaving you to choose between style or coverage. I love that J.Crew doesn’t make me pick, and one shopper agreed, writing, “I’m always on the hunt for a one-piece that’s not overly modest and still feels youthful: This is it,” describing the style as “sexy” and “buttery smooth.”

J.Crew

Shop now: $25 with code SHOPEARLY (Originally $50); jcrew.com



This midi dress was the first thing to go in my cart when the sale-on-sale was announced. Last summer, I learned that a sleeveless, mid-length rib dress is an essential, and I wore the breathable style that feels good and looks good practically every other day. So this summer, I’m adding J.Crew’s “comfortable and soft” style to my rotation, which includes an adjustable tie and “very flattering” ruching at the side. Many shoppers love its versatility, with one person explaining that, thanks to the adjustable tie, “it can be very sexy or completely casual.” Another customer wrote that they “love to wear it casually with some sneakers during the day then dress it up with small summer heels for evening dinners.”

J.Crew

Shop now: $35 with code SHOPEARLY (Originally $71); jcrew.com



I’ll never regret buying a basic, especially when it’s on sale and shopper-loved, and J.Crew’s high-neck tank top is just that. It is made out of 100 percent cotton and is available in a range of colors, though I’m opting for the now-$11 pink one. Shoppers rave that the wardrobe staple is “very flattering” with the “perfect length,” adding that, though it is form fitting, it’s “not clingy.” Nearly every five-star review notes the “not too big” arm holes, which a number of shoppers credit as being the reason they can comfortably wear a bra with the tank.

J.Crew

Shop now: $11 with code SHOPEARLY (Originally $23); jcrew.com



I have been waiting a while for these best-selling chinos to go on sale. This style features both elevated and everyday details, which makes the pants incredibly versatile. J.Crew paired a menswear-inspired pleat with a loose leg and lightweight cotton blend, which shoppers say allows you to “wear [them] dressy or casual.” One customer noted that, though they bought them as work pants, they can be worn well beyond that thanks to the “comfortable” material and “fresh” style.

J.Crew

Shop now: $51 with code SHOPEARLY (Originally $102); jcrew.com



As for shoes, I’m using this sale to add a pop of color to my growing collection. For everyday comfort, I have four sandals I’m rotating between, but when it comes to a night-out shoe, my options are limited. J.Crew’s crystal-studded kitten heels are made in Italy, crafted with Italian satin and a silk upper, and — at just $38 — an easy (and affordable) way to add something more formal to my wardrobe.

J.Crew

Shop now: $38 with code SHOPEARLY (Originally $77); jcrew.com



Give your wardrobe a seasonal refresh ahead of Memorial Day while a handful of J.Crew’s summer essentials are doubly-discounted with the code SHOPEARLY.